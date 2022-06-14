Both the Isabelle Hunt Memorial Library, 6124 Randall Place in Pine, and the Payson Public Library, 328 N. McLane Road, have the annual Summer Reading programs well underway. The theme this year is “Oceans of Possibilities.” The annual summer reading program runs through July 23 and is open to all ages. Registration in person at either library or online for the Pine library at: https://pinelibrary.azsummerreading.org or call the Payson library at 928-474-9260.
In Pine each person who registers receives a free book and there are random prizes awarded throughout the program. All readers are encouraged to read 20 minutes a day.
The Pine library plans special events on Wednesdays at 1 p.m., unless otherwise noted.
• June 15 – Blue Planet: How to save our water resources through fun activities, Library Activity Room
• June 22 – Octopus Science, Library Activity Room
Payson Public Library’s daily programs include open gaming for teens and tweens in the library’s custom built PC Room with Fortnite, Minecraft, Among Us and many more games to choose from; Preschool Story Time with Sea Stories, 10:30 a.m., Tuesdays; and Beach Babies, 10:30 a.m., Wednesdays.
• Monday programs include Musical Maritime Movies at 10:30 a.m. with fresh buttered popcorn and Aquatic Art for All at 2 p.m., suitable for young children with their guardians.
Upcoming movies include: “Oceans,” June 13 and “Finding Nemo,” June 20 (this movie has interactive components that might not be suitable for youngsters with sensory sensitivity).
• Upcoming art programs: Salt Watercolors, June 13 and Terrific Turtles, June 20.
The 2 p.m., Tuesday program is the Cuttlefish Conservation Club, which is suitable for all who wish to reduce and reuse. The project is do-it-yourself Bubble Bath on June 14 and CD Spinner Art, June 21.
• Wednesday’s program – Wacky Whale Wednesdays – is at 2 p.m. and features Ocean Origami, June 15 and Foodie Fish Art, June 22.
• The Thursday program is at 2 p.m., is recommended for those 9 and older, and features You Wouldn’t Want to be … A Pirate’s Prisoner, June 16 and On a 19th Century Whaling Ship, June 23.
