Several specials for Valentine’s Day are planned by area restaurants and shops.
Beeline Cafe, 815 S. Beeline Hwy., Payson offers its Valentine’s Day Special, a steak and shrimp dinner that includes drinks, plus a free dessert, starting at 4 p.m., Monday, Feb. 14.
El Rancho, 200 S. Beeline Hwy., Payson, has a Valentine’s Special of hand-carved prime rib, a baked potato and grilled vegetables, plus a tres leche cake from Mary Bakes a Lot.
Mazatzal Hotel & Casino’s Cedar Ridge Restaurant, Payson, has a beautiful Valentine’s Day dinner scheduled from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m., Monday, Feb. 14. You and your loved one will enjoy an 8-ounce ribeye, 1/3 rack of ribs, 3 shrimp, Chef vegetable and choice of starch, soup and salad, red velvet cake to share with a glass of Spumante Sparkling Wine.
The Fairways Payson Golf Club, 1504 W. Country Club Dr., Payson, Valentine’s Day special is from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., Monday, Feb. 14 – seating is at 6 p.m. The evening’s menu includes: Chef’s starters and drinks, filet of beef tenderloin, chocolate molé sauce, lobster macaroni and cheese, and dessert of chocolate cake bites topped with Chef’s homemade confectionery and strawberries and cream with café maca finish. Reservations are limited and required, call 928-474-2273, extension 3.
Macky’s Bar & Grill, 201 W. Main St., Payson, offers its Valentine’s lunch special from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Saturday, Feb. 12, with its Sweetheart Date Night special from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. For details, call 928-474-7411.
THAT Brewery & Pub in Pine will serve a special dinner from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m., Monday, Feb. 14. It is at 3270 AZ-87, Pine, 928- 476-3349. Call for required reservations and menu.
Bruzzi Vineyard, 47209 AZ-288, Young, serves a special menu for Valentine’s Day from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m., Monday, Feb. 14. The menu includes house baked bread and butter, a shrimp cocktail appetizer, French onion soup au gratin, 8-ounce filet of beef, au gratin potatoes, sauteed asparagus, and a dessert of Belgian chocolate mousse, plus one bottle of Bruzzi Vineyard Wine per couple included. For reservations, email BruzziVineyard@aol.com or call 928-462-3314.
Shops with Valentine’s Day specials include: Consign Your Design, 706 N. Beeline Hwy., Payson, the week of Feb. 14, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Tuesday through Saturday; Pistol Annie’s Boutique, 612 S. Beeline Hwy., Ste. A, Payson; and Ye’ Olde Time Sweets and Uniques, 706 N. Beeline, Ste. B, Payson.
