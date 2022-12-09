Violent Night

David Harbour stars in “Violent Night.”

 Universal Pictures

A wealthy family’s compound gets attacked by mercenary nogoodnicks on Christmas Eve. Things look grim. But Santa Claus shows up and puts a bloody end to the criminal shenanigans. Sounds gross and stupid, right? Well, maybe, but throw in wildly gross and funny, and you have a better idea of how things play out.

We have splatter films, horror films, and comic films with violent themes. “Violent Night” falls into the latter category. Funny or not, this movie has a strong R rating for bloody violence and horrible language.

