A wealthy family’s compound gets attacked by mercenary nogoodnicks on Christmas Eve. Things look grim. But Santa Claus shows up and puts a bloody end to the criminal shenanigans. Sounds gross and stupid, right? Well, maybe, but throw in wildly gross and funny, and you have a better idea of how things play out.
We have splatter films, horror films, and comic films with violent themes. “Violent Night” falls into the latter category. Funny or not, this movie has a strong R rating for bloody violence and horrible language.
This one is a must-see for me. Norwegian director Tommy Wirkola directed “Dead Snow,” which is widely regarded as the finest Nazi-zombie film ever made. You can read my review of “Dead Snow” in “A Gross of Zombies,” my book reviewing 144 zombie films. Not to be outdone, he followed up with “Dead Snow 2: Red vs. Dead.” The film is the first Communist vs. Nazi zombie movie.
Wirkola also directed the spectacularly successful “Hanzel and Gretel: Witch Hunters,” which grossed more than all his other films combined, many times over. He can do it all.
The writing team, Pat Casey and Josh Miller, penned “Sonic the Hedgehog” and “Sonic the Hedgehog 2.” This is a clever pair of writers.
The cast is headed by David Harbour, who you might not recognize in his Santa outfit but who has appeared in dozens of films and TV shows. He is a solid character actor.
Beverly D’Angelo plays the matriarch of the invaded family. She is best known for the comic series of movies “National Lampoon’s Vacation.”
Columbian-born John Leguizamo plays the leader of the home invaders. He has done everything from Samuel Beckett’s “Waiting for Godot” on stage to a version of “The Wizard of Oz.” He also does stand-up comedy and sings.
Also helping out as the mom is Alexis Louder, who recently appeared in the high-octane series “Terminal List” with Chris Pratt. Leah Brady is adorable as the young daughter who believes in Santa Claus.
I enjoyed this blood-soaked, foul-language action/comedy very much. At the end of the day, after all the careful acting, witty dialog, and expert direction, a film must be entertaining, or people won’t go to see it. This one delivers entertainment in spades. People in the theater broke out into laughter or groans at regular intervals.
This R-rated comedy-action film will not be for everyone; please note the language and violence warnings. Fans of another Christmas film, “Die Hard,” will enjoy it. “Violent Night” runs for 1 hour and 52 minutes. Made with a modest $20 million budget, this one might have the staying power of the Bruce Willis classic.
I award four bloody saw blades for this over-the-top film of Christmas mayhem.
