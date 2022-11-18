Wakanda Forever

Letitia Wright and Angela Bassett star in “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.”

 Marvel Studios

“Black Panther” gathered $1,348,000,000 at the worldwide box office, making this sequel inevitable, even mandatory. We will surely watch movies in this promising franchise for a decade or more. Chadwick Boseman, who played Black Panther, passed away too soon at 43. His absence as the central player in the new film is a significant obstacle for the moviemakers to overcome.

Bringing back Ryan Cogler as director and throwing $250 million into the project’s production overcomes this obstacle and results in a crowd-pleasing experience. Cogler has a short but very successful stint as a director. He oversaw the making of the Rocky film “Creed” and the stupendous “Black Panther.” He also wrote the screenplay.

