“Black Panther” gathered $1,348,000,000 at the worldwide box office, making this sequel inevitable, even mandatory. We will surely watch movies in this promising franchise for a decade or more. Chadwick Boseman, who played Black Panther, passed away too soon at 43. His absence as the central player in the new film is a significant obstacle for the moviemakers to overcome.
Bringing back Ryan Cogler as director and throwing $250 million into the project’s production overcomes this obstacle and results in a crowd-pleasing experience. Cogler has a short but very successful stint as a director. He oversaw the making of the Rocky film “Creed” and the stupendous “Black Panther.” He also wrote the screenplay.
Angela Bassett returns to her role as Ramonda, the Queen Mother of Wakanda. She is one of the bright spots in the film. Bassett earned an Oscar nomination for her role in “What’s Love Got to do With it?”
Another bright spot in the production is Tenoch Huerta, who plays Namor, the king of an underwater realm. Huerta is of Aztec heritage and here plays a Mayan.
Also returning to the franchise are Danai Guria (“Walking Dead”) and Letitia Wright (lately seen in “Death on the Nile.”
Martin Freeman returns, and we have Julia Louis-Dreyfus in a tiny but vividly acted role as Freeman’s ex-wife and current boss.
I won’t trouble you with the plot. This is a lavish action film taken from the Marvel comic book world. We don’t expect the story to make any particular sense and don’t care. We came for the action and got it by the barge load. The first minutes of the story involve action scenes, and the speed of the tale does not slow down.
This production can only be called lavish unless we put it sumptuous. It hearkened my memory to the enormous set-piece films of yesteryear like “Cleopatra.” The sets and costumes catch the eye and then dazzle it.
“Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” runs for 2 hours and 41 minutes. It has a PG-13 rating, which means that it is not suitable for children under the age of 13. Please take note of the ratings. This film has plenty of violence but no naked business and only a bit of foul language. The producers spent $250 million to make this movie, which shows. The latest in the Marvel movie series gets a strong three-and-a-half saw blades.
Mexican actor Tenoch Huerta plays the undersea king. To better perform his role, he learned how to swim but was not satisfied with that. He also learned how to speak the Mayan dialect used in the movie. Now that is devotion to one’s craft.
