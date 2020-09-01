Horticulturist Kim Stone, a horticulturist and author, offers a free webinar, Growing a Winter Vegetable Garden, at 11 a.m., Thursday, Sept. 10.
Stone was an arborist for more than 20 years at Boyce Thompson Arboretum.
He is also an avid organic vegetable gardener.
While punching the clock, he grew and maintained trees, shrubs, herbs, and other arid land plants from desert regions around the world. In his off time, he continued as a backyard gardener, growing ornamentals, fruit trees and modest summer and winter vegetable gardens at home.
Stone is the featured guest speaker for the free weekly webcast hosted by Extension Agent Chris Jones, with the University of Arizona’s Gila County Cooperative Extension, at 11 a.m., Thursday, Sept. 10. Please join the session 5-10 minutes early, online at arizona.zoom.us/j/98983636685.
In the webinar Stone will explain and show his techniques for small-scale vegetable gardening during the cooler months of the year at 3,500-feet elevation. A cool season garden is more productive, easier to grow, and requires far less water than a summer garden. He will discuss soil mixes, raised beds, plant and seed selection, fertilization, irrigation, and protecting plants from cold and varmints.
Join the growing audience for these informative online chats, arranged and moderated each week by extension agent Chris Jones. Links for each Thursday’s one-hour session are posted at extension.arizona.edu/gila, a website to bookmark as a favorite for updates and links to connect with Gila County Cooperative Extension for other programs, talks and resources for Rim Country gardeners. Links are also conveniently posted each week on Facebook, where you can join a local network of gardeners and green-thumbed followers at facebook.com/gilaextension.
To be added to Jones’ invite list for future gardening and horticulture workshops, call 928-402-8586 or email ckjones@email.arizona.edu.
Upcoming webinar topics:
• Sept. 17 Payson’s new Fire Adaptive Community Plan Town Code with Kevin McCully
• Sept. 23 Arizona-South Korea Wood Fiber Renewable Energy Markets Research Report by Jim DiPasquale and Dr Han Sup-Han
• Oct. 1 Bark beetles: ID and control, with Alyssa McAlexander and Cori Dolan
• Oct. 8 How to plant a tree seedling by Jan Groth and Chris Jones
Contact the reporter at tmcquerrey@payson.com
