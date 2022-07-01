His life crashed.
And then it burned.
Oddly enough, the big-wheel, major-market radio star ended up in a monastery, pondering his life through his silent meals — trying to piece together how things ever went so wrong.
Lots of things flowed from that stunned reset of a brimming, busy, high-pressure life.
Rim Country reaped the immediate benefit — when Charlie Seraphin made his way by unexpected paths, odd circumstances and mysterious serendipity to the KMOG radio station — where he hosts a talk show and gives a little local radio station a lilt and a lift.
But anyone who goes online to buy “When Did You Stop Being You? — In search of your personal brand” can also benefit from the wisdom that rose out of the ashes.
People like Seraphin have made Rim Country a remarkable, absorbing intersection of hard knocks, hard choices and hard-won wisdom. “How’d you end up here?” remains one of the best conversation-starting gambits. The descendants of pioneering families answer that question with a tale of persistence and love of the land. The refuges from everywhere will likely recount some life crisis that forced them to confront the actual source of happiness.
“When Did You Stop Being You” speaks directly to that realization.
Seraphin had a booming career as an on-air personality, newscaster, station manager and innovator for a whole series of major market radio stations, with millions of listeners and an outsized impact on their communities. He had yearned for that fame and intensity and reach all his life — starting with stringing ham radio wires in his attic and dreaming of becoming that vivid voice in the darkness.
But when his career crashed and his certainty splintered, he sought an understanding of himself in a perhaps unlikely place — a cloistered monastery where the monks “didn’t know what to make of me.”
The lessons that came from his crash, his reflection and his reset ended up in the 120 pages of his book, available on the internet (https://www.amazon.com/When-Did-You-Stop-Being/dp/1737773104). He also wrote, “One Stupid Mistake — smart decision-making in a crazy world.” That book offers short stories about critical decisions that went tragically wrong — like the bungled negotiations with a cult leader that led to tragedy.
In “When Did You Stop Being You,” Seraphin makes an interesting, sometimes disorienting choice — adopting the language of marketing and branding to talk about each human being’s often-fraught search for their true selves.
In the process, he turns on its head our obsession with fitting in, looking good on Facebook and making the big score.
“When most people talk about branding, they really mean advertising. They confuse glamorizing an image with presenting authenticity,” he writes. “They advertise one brand, but in truth they’re somebody completely different in life. To make matters worse, after a while, they start to believe what they say about themselves.”
In direct language — he offers a self-help book brimming with practical advice on how to hear that still, small voice of your authentic self against the background din of modern life.
“There are literally thousands of personal branding ‘experts’ out there now, telling us that we can change our brand simply by projecting a different image. They tell us to carefully curate our social media so that people will see us as we want to be seen,” he writes. “That’s bunk. Common sense tells us that regardless of what image we project, we’ll still be who we are.”
So the book is not about image — it’s about the quest for personal truth and a life lived in harmony with that truth.
The chapters include titles like, Seeing Yourself, Your Name is Your Brand, True Friends, Hitting Bottom, Be Present and Your Best You.
He peppers the book with anecdotes about people he’s encountered, all in punchy, accessible language. Alas, he barely uses his own story — which brims with ambition, rejection, courage, loss — and resilience.
He spent 40 days in the monastery until he caught his breath.
Then he ventured once more into the fray — confident in his abilities and experience.
Only to face fresh rejection.
“My first stop was the radio station I used to manage. The new manager took me to lunch. I explained that I would take any job in the newsroom and I promised that I would be supportive of management and wouldn’t cause any problems. He was polite, but he explained that I was far too overqualified and urged me to try something else.
“Each stop after that, I heard a version of the same theme. ‘You’re just not a good fit for what we have. With your credentials, I’m sure you’ll find a better job.’”
Eventually, he listened again to that still, small voice — and returned to the monastery. This time, he stayed for seven months.
When he emerged, he still had no idea what would come next. But this time, he understood the journey.
“I had no idea where I was going, but I wasn’t frightened in the least. It was a completely different experience ... my post-monastic life is filled with adventures. I have had some great jobs, made many new friends and I learn new things about myself every day ...
“Life never unfolds in a straight line. Don’t waste a minute and never take anything for granted. Every moment of every day, be grateful that you are exactly where you’re intended to be — even when you don’t know where you are or how you got there.
“Everything in your life is part of an eternal blueprint based on the decisions you make every day. Choose wisely.”
