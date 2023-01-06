I Wanna Dance With Somebody

Naomi Ackie plays Whitney Houston in the film “I Wanna Dance With Somebody.”

 Sony Pictures

The song’s full title, referenced in the name of the movie, is “I Wanna Dance with Somebody Who Loves Me.” That seems a harmless and laudable ambition for anyone to have. For the brilliant, doomed Whitney Houston, it was a reach just beyond her grasp.

But in this new biopic, we have a chance to once again listen to the music produced by the voice of one of the great talents in American musical history. I concentrated on the wonderful music and tried not to let the tragic life story of Whitney Houston bring me down. Or to make me cry.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.