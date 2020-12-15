December can be a prime month to find colorful birds at Green Valley Park and other places around Rim Country.
And deciduous trees have shed their leaves, making bright red northern cardinals and western bluebirds all that much easier to spot.
Avian enthusiasts consider Green Valley Park a target rich environment arguably the best-known Payson-area birding spot, and with 178 different species confirmed there over the years. Binoculars and a field guide are helpful to ID waterfowl from Canada goose to American wigeon, mallard, canvasback, ring-necked duck, common goldeneye, ruddy duck, western grebe and American coot.
For those on Facebook, connect with local birders in Payson and see frequent photos of birds at Green Valley Park and other ponds, trails and parks around Rim Country.
Like and follow the “Payson AZ Bird Nerds” group on Facebook — where photographers such as Judy Curtis, Debra Logan Vaughn, Jeffrey Scott and Helen Dobberpuhl share their avian photography.
Here’s another resource: bookmark Ebird’s page of sightings at Green Valley Park, and once you’re there, make sure to “cursor around” Ebird’s map to explore other hotspots (plus data and sightings from each) around Rim Country.
If you need a Christmas gift idea, consider binoculars (7x35 or 8x40) along with a copy of the Birds of Arizona field guide — along with a friendly invitation to spend a healthy morning in the brisk outdoors, properly socially-distanced but still spending time together — in search of colorful species such as yellow-rumped warbler and red-winged blackbird, cedar waxwing, belted kingfisher, American robin and others at Payson’s Green Valley Park or along any scenic hiking trail in Gila County’s Rim Country.
