The Tonto Community Concert Association brings a world-class guitar show to the Rim Country at 7 p.m., Thursday, Jan. 30 with a performance by Mark Mazengarb and Loren Barrigar. The duo performs at the Payson High School auditorium.
There will also be a student outreach the same day. The Loren and Mark Student Outreach for the Payson High School and the Payson Center for Success is funded by a grant from the Holbrook Pyle Foundation Fund.
The duo’s repertoire draws on many musical influences including Americana, jazz, classical, bluegrass, gypsy jazz and more. They are best known for their rhythmic finger-style technique, beautiful renditions of classic melodies, electrifying improvisation and stunning vocal duets.
Audiences can expect to hear exceptional arrangements of familiar songs like “Gentle On My Mind,” “Oh Lonesome Me,” “Always On My Mind,” and more.
Mazengarb is from New Zealand and Barrigar is from New York. They first met in 2005 when they spent a few days working with the great Tommy Emmanuel at Jorma Kaukonen’s Fur Peace Ranch guitar camp. Mazengarb was completing his degree in classical guitar at the University of North Carolina; Barrigar was already a seasoned performer in his own right.
They kept in touch and met up again in 2010 at the Nashville Chet Atkins Guitar Festival, which is where they first started playing together — in the hallways, in the kitchen, in the hotel rooms — wherever they could. Within a couple of days, the director of the festival had had so many complaints about the two not being included in the scheduled concerts, that he added them to the final Chet Atkins tribute show on Saturday night. After a standing ovation, and several invitations to perform at various festivals, they made a full time go of their dynamic act.
During the past seven years the duo has toured full time, performing extensively across the United States, Europe, Russia, New Zealand and Canada. They have toured with Tommy Emmanuel, and have recorded 4 SAMMY award-winning albums. Their second studio album featured title track “Onward,” which won “Best Instrumental” at the International Acoustic Music Awards in 2013.
As usual, children and students under age 18 are admitted at no charge when accompanied by a ticketed adult.
The Tonto Community Concert Association is committed to bringing quality entertainment to the Rim Country through an annual concert series and support of the fine arts in Payson schools. This series is intended as an enriching cultural experience for the people of Payson and those in surrounding communities.
TCCA works with Live On Stage to bring this concert and the others featured in its 2019-2020 season to the area.
Upcoming performances
• Sons of Serendip, 7 p.m., Tuesday, Feb. 11
Sons of Serendip is a musical group of four friends comprising a harpist, cellist, pianist and lead vocalist, who through a series of serendipitous events came together in graduate school at Boston University. The quartet was a finalist on Season 9 of “America’s Got Talent,” gaining popularity by offering fresh interpretations of popular music. Since the talent competition, Sons of Serendip has toured nationally, lighting up audiences with their creative and emotionally stirring arrangements and original compositions.
• Sail On: The Beach Boys Tribute, 2:30 p.m., Sunday, March 8
Sail On brings a young look and authentic sound reminiscent of the original Beach Boys during the prime of their career. The group’s harmonies capture the sound of the iconic band and transport the audience to the beach for an afternoon of memories and Fun, Fun, Fun. Members of Sail On have performed with musicians from Brian Wilson’s band, The Zombies, Earth Wind and Fire, Cheap Trick, Mark Lindsay and produced recordings for Micky Dolenz.
• Celtic Angels Ireland, 7 p.m., Wednesday, March 25
The energetic, exciting Celtic Angels Ireland deliver a celebration of everything Irish. Through their shared zeal and passion for Ireland’s musical traditions, this troupe enables their audiences to experience the real Ireland. Celebrating their cherished heritage through Irish dance, music, and song is something these entertainers take seriously.
Organizers say you’ll be enthralled from the moment the lights dim as the songs of Ireland, rigorously precise dances, and traditional musicianship carry you to Ireland on wings of music.
All concerts are at the Payson High School auditorium.
Individual adult tickets at the door for each concert are $25. Children and students under the age of 18 are admitted at no charge when accompanied by a ticketed adult.
For more details about these concerts or to learn more about next season’s subscriptions online, visit tccarim.org. For further information, call Sandy at 928-472-2423, or Jan at 303-903-2895, or email tccarim@gmail.com.
