The Library Friends of Payson welcome World War II Army veteran and Payson resident Ray Kinsman as guest speaker Monday, Sept. 16.
Kinsman says he considers himself a lucky man and is eager to share his story of growing up in a foster home in Boston, then surviving fierce battles in Italy and Germany during World War II. His first encounter with the enemy was near the Rapido River in Italy. He says he does not remember much about the battle because he ended up in the hospital all bandaged up. He survived to fight again in Italy and Germany.
Kinsman overcame many obstacles and with only a ninth-grade education started several successful businesses. He says his secret to success is knowing how to treat people.
He came to Payson because he enjoyed the mountains and hiking; in fact, at age 88, he hiked the Grand Canyon.
Now, at 94, he loves to dance with his wife.
Last year, on Veterans Day, Kinsman was presented with a flag in honor of his service during World War II.
He says he continues his life of service as a community volunteer whose good works inspire all who know him.
The presentation will be held in the Payson Public Library meeting room, 328 N. McLane Road, starting with a short business meeting at 10 a.m.; and the program begins at 10:30 a.m.
The public is invited to both the business meeting and the free one-hour program.
If you have questions, call the library at 928-474-9260. Families with older children are encouraged to attend this “living history” presentation.
Library Friends of Payson, a 501(c)(3) charitable organization, supports the library with programs and materials not covered by the town budget.
Follow the group on Facebook at www.facebook.com/libraryfriendspayson/ or the Library Friends’ website libraryfriendsofpayson.org.
