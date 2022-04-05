Gail Kittleson has written 14 books. Most are historical fiction based during World War II. This includes her most recent book, “Land That I Love,” set in the German Hill Country of Texas during World War II.
According to her website, gailkittleson.com, it is a novel of love and loss; friendship and animosity; fathers and sons; and coping during times of war and peace. Yet it is more than a love story. It is about the racism and bigotry that still exist. The characters struggle with the problems of everyday life. They teach us we survive hard times by being good neighbors despite our differences and that hatred can be conquered by love, understanding and forgiveness.
A couple are based in other times — one, “Secondhand Sunsets: A Novel of the Mogollon Rim,” is set during the Civil War era. She has also written nonfiction.
Kittleson hosts a free workshop on researching historical fiction characters from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., Thursday, April 7 at the Payson Public Library, 328 N. McLane Road.
Additionally, she hopes to instill in those who participate in the workshop an understanding of what goes into writing a novel. She said the right attitude and tenacity are among the things needed to write a novel.
She wants to make the workshop interactive and fun.
“I try to talk to actual people,” she said of her research techniques.
Kittleson has written her whole adult life, but did not have the confidence to try to get anything published until she was older. “I was teaching people how to do it, so finally I decided to take my own advice.” That was 15 years ago. The first book she published was a memoir, “Catching up With Daylight.”
With that as her first published work, Kittleson said she had not intended to become a historical fiction writer.
She and her husband make their home in northern Iowa, but spend winters in the Rim Country. They have been coming here for about 12 years, she said.
Some of her books will be offered for sale at the event.
