Andy McKinney is the guest speaker at the Arizona Professional Writers meeting Wednesday, Jan. 8 at Majestic Rim, 310 E. Tyler Parkway.
McKinney will be speaking on the history of storytelling and will give some examples of first paragraphs that do or do not grab the reader.
McKinney lived for 30 years in Alaska. The long winters gave him plenty of time to watch movies. Retirement brought him to the Rim Country and he now serves as vice mayor on the Star Valley Town Council. He also writes a regular newspaper column on current movies for the Payson Roundup.
He loves the flickers and finds zombie films fascinating and loads of fun. His book, “A Gross of Zombies” is his second non-fiction book after “The Armed Forces of Iran.”
The meeting is from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. and members welcome guests to join them.
