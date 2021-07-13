Young’s Pleasant Valley Days celebration is Friday, July 16 through Sunday, July 18. The road to Young – AZ-288 – is open and the community is ready for family, friends and visitors to join the festivities.
These include the Rim Country Re-enactors with Old West drama on Saturday, July 17, offering the group’s take on the first gunfight of the Pleasant Valley War during the community’s annual Pleasant Valley Days weekend of rodeo roping, parade color, food and family fun.
The gunfighters’ performance should begin near the lunch hour, after the parade ends at the Pleasant Valley Community Center.
Every July the infamous Pleasant Valley War is remembered and local history celebrated the third weekend during Pleasant Valley Days.
The Perkins Store, site of a famous and bloody ambush – now a museum – is open to the public. Bring cash for food and drink; other events are free.
Find events posted, read specifics about the 17th Annual Ted Meredith Memorial Roping, like-and-follow facebook.com/PleasantValleyMuseum.
32nd annual Pleasant Valley Days
Friday, July 16
• 4:30 to 6 p.m. – Dinner at the Pleasant Valley Community Center (frybread and cotton candy vendors are nearby)
• 5 to 11 p.m. – Beer garden at the PVCC
• 6 p.m. – Warm-up roping
• 7 p.m. – Live music at the beer garden with 3RD & Long
Saturday, July 17
• 6 a.m. – Breakfast burros, coffee and more to start your day at the Pleasant Valley Community Center
• 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. – Crafters, booths and local vendors at the Pleasant Valley Community Center
• 8 to 9 a.m. – Team roping begins in the Pleasant Valley arena
• 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.– Beer garden open
• 10 a.m. – Parade starts at the Sherril Ranch and ending at the PV Museum (please note that this section of Highway 288 will be CLOSED along the parade route)
• 11 a.m. – Lunch at the Pleasant Valley Community Center
• 5 p.m. – Dinner at the Pleasant Valley Community Center
• 7 p.m. – Live music in the beer garden
Sunday, July 18
• 6 a.m. – Breakfast burros, coffee and more at the Pleasant Valley Community Center
• 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. – Beer garden open
Pleasant Valley Community Center volunteers will serve lunch and dinner “until exhausted!”
