The Daughters of the American Revolution organization is presenting the “1776 Project” and needs the help of area youth ages 10 to 18.
The Mogollon Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution is presenting a re-creation of the signing of the Declaration of Independence in 1776 Saturday, Sept. 25. The re-creation is an active-participation play. The 56 signers of the Declaration will be Payson’s school children.
The DAR is asking for children between the ages of 10 and 18 to apply for a position in the play. Area adults will direct the “Signers” and the acting children do not have any lines to memorize.
The play will be presented from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. in the Payson High School dome.
Rehearsal for the play will happen at noon, one hour before the actual play and will also be at the PHS dome.
This active-participation play is to educate the children and the viewing public about the times and events leading up to the signing of the Declaration for Independence. The children will be signing a copy of the Declaration and it, as well as other artifacts from the play, will be displayed at the Payson Public Library, 328 N. McLane Road, the week after the event.
To reserve a spot in the play as a “Signer” call Carol Blann, 928-978-3881 or email cblann7@gmail.com.
