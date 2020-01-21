Seniors normally lead.
But when the only senior on your roster is new to the sport, leadership must come from younger players.
And junior Autumn Cline has taken on that role along with fellow junior co-captain McKayla Taylor for Payson’s girls basketball team.
“She’s a great kid,” said Longhorns coach Miles Huff of Cline. “If you had a team full of people who worked as hard as Autumn Cline, you’d be a really good team.”
The 5-foot-8 post player led the Longhorns with 13 points in Thursday’s loss to Snowflake in Wilson Dome. She’s one of the teams most consistent scorers and rebounders. They call her “Tree.”
Setting the bar
But her value isn’t limited to numbers she contributes in statistical columns.
“Every practice, she sets the bar for how hard we’re going to work that day,” Huff said. “We really look for her to be a leader in that way.”
She’s not a vocal leader. No, Cline is more of a lead-by-example kind of student-athlete.
“We really look to her to be that,” Huff said. “She’s one of those girls who’s going to be there all June. We play 20-plus games in June and I think she missed two.
“She’s committed. She’s the type of player you really want to have in your program.”
A calming influence
Huff said Cline has a calming influence on her teammates.
“She always keeps us level,” he said. “We have a team that gets a little wired, a little out of control at times, and Tree’s always there to bring us back to level and that’s huge, especially with a young team.”
Working through struggles
Cline was All-3A East honorable mention as a sophomore on a team that finished 1-9 in the 3A East.
And they’ve struggled so far this season. Payson carries a 4-9 overall record, 2-7 log in games that count in the rankings and 0-3 region record into today’s 6 p.m. home game against Show Low.
But they’ve played well in portions of games. For example, in Thursday’s game against Snowflake, the Longhorns led 10-0 and were up 20-19 late in the first half.
Cline turned in a double-double performance in a win at Scottsdale Coronado with 15 points and 10 rebounds.
She’s encouraged despite the slow start.
“It’s a new team, so we’re all trying to get to know each other,” she said. “But I think it’s starting to come together. I think towards the end of the season it’s going to get good.”
Cline and Taylor have played together since the fifth grade, she said. And they played last season with returning varsity sophomores Emmy White and Cadence White.
Sisters on same roster
Among her new teammates this season is her younger sister, Kayla, a sophomore who played on the freshman team a year ago. It’s just the second season they’ve been teammates on a school team, Autumn said. “I think it was my eighth grade year,” she said of the other.
She’s glad they still have another full season as teammates next year.
“It’s fun,” she said. “It just makes for a closer relationship. We get to mess around a little but then you also get to push each other, to work harder.”
Autumn has also played on the soccer team the last two years. But basketball is her first love.
“I started in like the third grade,” she said.
Standout in the classroom
Speaking of grades, Cline sports good ones with a 4.0 grade point average. She’s enrolled in the NAVIT program and should be close to earning her associate’s degree by the time she graduates high school. She’s eyeing a career in the medical field.
“Right now, I plan on becoming a nurse, and that’s like my base,” she said. “If I want to continue school, I’ll go for something higher.”
Family of athletes, hunters
She comes from a family of athletes. Her older brother, Trenton, played multiple sports at Payson and her younger sister, Kassidy, also plays basketball in grade school.
She also enjoys hiking and hunting.
“I just like being active,” she said. “Pretty much everyone in my family hunts. I’ve gotten two mule deer. I just like being with my family and I always like being out in nature.”
