Thirty-four softball teams are set to converge on Payson this weekend for the Beat the Heat tournament at Rumsey Park.
Action takes place starting at 8 a.m. and is expected to continue until about 8 p.m. both Saturday and Sunday. Men’s and women’s teams play on Saturday and co-ed teams on Sunday.
The Beat the Heat tournament is sponsored by Home Runs for Vets, a local nonprofit organization dedicated to increasing the softball community in Payson. All proceeds are donated to local veterans organizations.
It’s the second of three tournaments this year in the Home Runs for Vets Softball Series. The final tournament is the Home Runs for Vets tournament later this year.
Organizer Joshua Lyon invites everyone to head over to Rumsey Park either or both days to watch softball and show your support for Rim Country veterans.
Anyone who would like to donate their time or money for the tournament or the Home Runs for Vets organization can call Joshua Lyon at 509-999-3556.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!