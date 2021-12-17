Camp Verde entered Tuesday’s boys basketball game in Payson unbeaten with three convincing victories.
The Cowboys left Wilson Dome with their perfect record intact.
But not without earning their fourth victory.
The Longhorns (2-5 overall, 1-3 power points games) gave Camp Verde everything it could handle in an 83-73 battle.
“We were with them all the way down to like three minutes left in the game,” Payson coach Robert Mavis said.
“I’m proud of my guys, I really am. When was the last time we competed in a game like this? I mean, it’s been a minute. So, I think we’re turning that curve and I think we’re going to change the culture here pretty soon.”
CV is 5-3 overall counting the challenging Chandler Valley Christian Thanksgiving Tournament. But tournament games don’t count in the power rankings that will debut in January.
In the four games that count, it was the Cowboys’ closest game. They won their first three games by 16 points, 39 and 36 points.
And it was Payson’s best offensive game of a 1-3 start. They scored 10 more points than they did in their win over Chino Valley.
Chavez scored a season-high 23 points. O’Grady added 14 points, all in the second half, including nine in the third quarter as he sank three of his four three-point baskets in the quarter.
Connor Hatch chipped in nine points, Anderson Hatch eight points, Waterman seven points, Caleb Marinelli five points, Gary Bingham four points and Easton Redford three points.
“I thought Payson did a real nice job tonight,” said Camp Verde coach Dan Wall. “I mean, they shot extremely well. No. 30 (O’Grady) did, just lights out. No. 21 (Waterman) really hurt us on the dribble and No. 5 (Chavez) killed us on the boards. Those three kids really played tough for Payson. They got a lot to be proud of. They’re definitely a tough team.”
Chavez scored 10 of his points in the opening quarter as the teams battled to a 18-18 deadlock.
Both teams scored 17 in the second quarter
Camp Verde outscored the Longhorns 22-20 in the third quarter.
It was 57-57 after Payson scored the first points of the fourth quarter. But a 15-5 run by the Cowboys to open the quarter gave the Cowboys a 72-62 lead.
Camp Verde outscored Payson 26-18 in the fourth quarter.
Page tripThe Longhorns went 1-2 in the Page Holiday Classic on Dec. 9-11. They opened with a loss to Las Vegas Arbor View, beat Red Mesa and lost to Hurricane, Utah.
Chavez made the all-tournament team.
The trip included a team visit to scenic Antelope Canyon.
Mavis said the team learned from the losses and benefited from the entire experience.
“We learned a big lesson against Las Vegas,” Mavis said. “We came back and shot fundamentally sound against Red Mesa.
“We were back and forth against Hurricane. The difference was they made free throws and we were just gassed.”
“Antelope Canyon, it was beautiful. I thought that brought the kids together.”
Closing out 2021The Longhorns wrap up the 2021 portion of the schedule with a game at Heber Mogollon on Thursday, Dec. 16 and six games in the Wickenburg Wrangler Classic on Friday, Dec. 17 and Saturday, Dec. 18.
“I’m looking for more positives, I mean, competing — that’s the biggest thing we’re learning how to do,” Mavis said of this weekend. “Our next step is learning how to win. Once we learn how to win, I think all the water is going to fall over just like a waterfall.”
So, he’s optimistic about what may be ahead for the team.
“So, I’m very proud of my kids right now,” Mavis said.
Bring on 2022Payson opens the 2022 portion of the schedule at Fountain Hills on Jan. 4, at home against Benjamin Franklin on Jan. 5 and at home against Phoenix Northwest Christian on Jan. 7.
The Longhorns open 3A East Region play at home against Holbrook on Jan. 10.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!