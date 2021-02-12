Hunter Lee scored with 18.2 seconds remaining and Easton Redford hit a pair of foul shots with 11.9 seconds to go as Payson rallied for a 43-40 boys basketball victory over visiting Blue Ridge on Tuesday, Feb. 9.
The Longhorns’ first win of the season after an 0-6 start ended several long streaks.
They’d lost 19 consecutive games overall dating back to a 59-49 win over Williams in the Yvonne Johnson Memorial at Camp Verde on Dec. 28, 2019.
They’d lost their last 39 power points games (regular season tournament games don’t count in the power points rankings) since winning 74-66 at Chino Valley on Dec. 11, 2018. They lost their final 15 PP games in 2018-19 and went 0-18 last season.
The triumph snapped a 26-game 3A East losing streak dating back to a 44-43 win at Show Low on Jan. 17, 2018.
“We won a conference game,” said first-year Payson head coach Rory Huff. “Man, it’s been awhile.”
The Longhorns had lost 21 consecutive region home games dating back to a 68-58 victory over Combs in Div. 3 Section 5 play on Jan. 26, 2016.
Blue Ridge blues
Tuesday’s win also halted an 11-game losing streak against Blue Ridge dating back to a 56-48 victory on Jan. 9, 2014.
The Yellow Jackets have been one of the biggest thorns in Payson’s side the past several years.
“Anytime you beat Blue Ridge, it’s a huge victory,” Huff said.
“I can’t be more proud of the boys, I mean, they wouldn’t quit. The boys stepped up and showed what they are made of.
“My seniors really showed up this game. They showed they want to win.”
It’s important for players to see their hard work in practice and games eventually pay off with a victory.
“It’s not preparation, it’s not physical conditioning, it’s mental,” Huff said. “You have to have that ‘I can win this’ attitude.”
The Longhorns scored the first seven points, jumped ahead 11-2, and led 19-8 with 4:57 left in the first half. They were up 26-16 at halftime.
But Blue Ridge dominated the third quarter, 17-7. The Yellow Jackets tied it 33-33 on a three-point field goal as time expired in the period.
A PJ London dunk left the Jackets up 40-35 with 4:35 remaining.
They wouldn’t score again, as Payson closed on an 8-0 run over the final 4:35.
Redford hit two free throws with 2:12 left, Lee scored on a six-foot jumper with 1:05 to go before putting the home team ahead to stay in the closing seconds.
London missed a three-point shot and Lee grabbed the rebound and the Longhorns exploded off the bench as the game ended.
“It feels super good,” said Lee, one of the team’s three seniors with Colton Justice and Tony Tinnin.
“It’s huge coming from the last three or four years without a conference (win). Winning is huge.”
And they kept focusing on finishing strong even after they fell behind by five in the final quarter.
“Everybody was in the same mode,” Lee said. “It was like ‘we just have to finish hard. We just have got to play as a team’ and we did that.
“We were thinking we weren’t going to give up and we were just going to play our hearts out. It was just five points. We were like, ‘it’s just two shots.’
“All of our team contributed. I’m just very proud of my team and I love them.”
The 40 points for Blue Ridge was by far the fewest the Jackets have scored in the rivalry since starting the winning streak against Payson in the 2016-17 season. The combined 83 points is also the fewest in the series in the last eight seasons.
Challenging contest at WinslowThey face a stiff test when they play at second-place Winslow (5-1, 3-1 3A East) tonight (Friday, Feb. 12).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!