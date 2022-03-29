It’s coming.
The 2022 fire season.
Already, the dry winter and forecast of a dry, hot spring has Rim Country fire officials prepping for battle at Gila County’s annual fire season meeting hosted by Supervisor Steve Christensen last week. Supervisor Woody Cline attended as much of his district is in Young.
Each year since the late Supervisor Tommie Martin launched the regional meeting more than a decade ago, members from the Forest Service, Gila County, the Town of Payson, Gila County Health and Emergency Management, public works, ADOT, regional law enforcement and fire departments meet to discuss the upcoming season.
Forest Service officials report the 2022 fire season will show up earlier than normal — and may last longer, depending on when the monsoon sets in. Southern states such as Florida and Texas already have major events going on. Experts also believe Southern California will start its fire season in June, rather than the normal fall — taxing the national supply of firefighters, air bombers and equipment. And just this weekend, there was a fire off the Highline Trail below the Mogollon Rim. Read more about those fires on page 8.
“They have a lot of resources that are usually helpful. There is going to be a lot of demands,” said Jonathan Ziegler, fire management officer for the Payson and Pleasant Valley Ranger Districts, which means Arizona won’t have access to resources it has assumed available in the past.
Usually, Arizona’s fire season in May and June launches the national fire season. At that time, the Forest Service has its seasonal wildland firefighters on board and ready to go. Then when the monsoon arrives in July, the fire season moves to other states. California usually worries about a fire season in the fall after their dry summer, but with the Southwest gripped in a historic drought, fire is showing up all over the place at odd times.
Balancing the bad news with some good, the federal government has increased support for Gila County’s mitigation efforts, including an extensive network of bladders to provide water to helicopters and fire trucks in key areas and forest thinning to provide buffer zones near forest communities.
Christensen announced the county has more than $600,000 to replace the old and aging bladders that are scattered around the forest. The bladders provide helicopters and water tenders a fill up closer to fires, which has allowed the initial attack more success controlling fire.
“There is good coverage over northern Gila County,” said Matt Paciorek, the lead ranger in the Payson Ranger District in praise of the program.
As fire seasons have increased in length and intensity, northern Gila County has suffered through evacuations in the last couple of years. In 2020, the Bush Fire forced the evacuation of Tonto Basin. Last year the Backbone Fire forced the evacuation of Pine and Strawberry at the same time southern Gila County towns evacuated because of fires down there.
The meeting dipped into the difficulties with the Backbone evacuations, but officials confirmed evacuations will continue until forests are thinned and fires manage future growth rather than threaten to burn down towns.
Pine-Strawberry Fire Chief John Wisner had a story from the evacuation that raised a question. Wisner told of a mother from Strawberry stuck in traffic, her car filled with kids and pets, watching a “very scary cloud and plume” in her review mirror.
“They couldn’t go forward. All Strawberry was stuck,” he said.
Wisner asked, “Maybe we could get the people closer to the fire out first.”
He then told Christensen and Cline that Pine and Strawberry “roads are grossly inadequate” for their trucks to navigate both in width and because of brush.
He explained that county building codes require nothing more than a “two track” road as access. As large pieces of property have divided up into many homes, the single two track road remains, but now serves multiple homes, not just one. If a fire truck can’t get through, the home could not only burn, but burn the neighbors’ homes and possibly even start the town on fire.
The Forest Service reminded attendees it’s just as likely a house fire burns down a town as a wildfire. However, ember storms from an approaching wildfire can set multiple homes on fire all at once, quickly overwhelming local fire departments.
Wisner had a suggestion for the supervisors.
“With (a) fire code I could very well require a 20-foot road with enough clearance for us to get to a home,” said Wisner. “I think it is high time that the county starts helping us (with a code).”
Christensen agreed.
“That is at the forefront of our thoughts, too,” he said. “Where are we in that as far as an examination of that?” he asked Deputy County Manager Homer Vela.
“We have not taken any action on that, but there is a sense of urgency to require that going forward,” said Vela, who then made a note to put it on a future agenda.
Both Flagstaff and Prescott have adopted a building code that fire-hardens new construction as well a brush clearing ordinances that requires homeowners to clear the dangerous thickets of brush and trees that can spread a fire from house to house.
The Town of Payson has adopted a brush-clearing ordinance and is working on fire-hardening its building code.
Gila County — which has approved a host of subdivisions in thickly forested areas — has neither a Firewise nor fire-hardened building code.
This year’s meeting confirmed fire is the new reality. Even if major projects like the Four Forest Restoration Initiative eventually reduced forest densities from 1,000 trees per acre to 100 trees per acre, the Forest Service will have to rely on regular managed fires and prescribed fires to keep the tree thickets from returning.
And that means that Rim Country needs a Firewise brush-clearing code and wildland-urban interface building code to prevent the next megafire from consuming whole communities here, as it has done repeatedly in California and other states in recent years.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!