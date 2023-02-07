PHOENIX -- With just weeks to go, the state House lawmakers agreed Tuesday to allow school districts across Arizona to spend the money this academic year that they already have.

Rep. David Cook and Rep. David Marshall, who represent Gila County and the White Mountains, both voted to lift the cap.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.