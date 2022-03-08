"Over the first six years, Banner Payson Medical Center spent 15 million dollars updating the physician's diagnoses equipment…." Hoyt Skabelund, Chief Executive Officer of Banner Payson Medical Center, states about the local hospital. Specifically clarifying that this is updating "imaging, CT scanners, MRI scanners, ultrasound, etc. The clinical medicine tools are ideal, and this is not something that is normally found in a rural area."
One particular upgrade has been in the works for over a year now, and it could not have materialized without Banner Payson's relationship with the MHA Foundation – the updating of imaging equipment for breast cancer diagnoses. Currently, the local hospital has a 2D imaging system that requires a referral to another facility outside of Rim Country with any discrepancy in the area tested. Without question, this causes anxiety within the individuals waiting for answers. While the 2D machine aims to distinguish different masses, it does not go into the detail necessary for more concrete diagnosis. This leads to a delayed diagnosis and is agonizing for the patient as they wait.
This isn't an update that needed to be accomplished immediately; it was unanimously concluded that the 2D machine had at least five years of life left. Banner decided to do something unorthodox to provide this upgrade for the community. It is not standard practice to upgrade a machine with so much useful life remaining, as nonprofit hospitals have to make a bottom-line just like businesses. However, considering the local community's mental health, Banner was willing to invest what would be spent on a new 2D machine far before its lifespan was up.
Rural hospitals struggle with upgrades due to financial restrictions, and a 3D mammogram is upwards of $500,000. Beyond the commitment from Banner, this type of upgrade still wouldn't have materialized without its strong partnership with MHA Foundation. Upon presentation to the MHA board, they decided quickly to move forward, and a funding match was drawn up with what Banner Payson was able to spend. In addition to this, the local hospital staff raised $11,000 by its own efforts to support this cause — a more than honorable financial commitment from a healthcare workforce that was also battling through a pandemic.
The MHA Foundation was proud to cover the rest of the cost, and because of this, 3D mammograms will soon be a reality. President of the MHA Foundation, Kenny Evans, assures, "The reason we initially went with Banner for Payson was to be a true partner. Then and now, we are consistently reassured that we chose correctly."
Banner has shown that it is continually committed to upgrading the facility, focusing on the community. It listens to the community's needs and continues to move forward with what's beneficial for the residents as a frame for their decisions while providing top clinical care, Evans added.
Skabelund, reiterates that he "...intentionally chose a not for profit career." He further clarifies, "Those that are drawn to nonprofit careers often care about the community beyond themselves." This further reinforces Banner's dedication to our home and has them committing $40 million in upgrades to the hospital within the next five to six years, he said.
If this raises concern regarding the future cost of care, be reminded that Payson hospital was previously among the top in medical costs in Arizona to some of the lowest since Banner has taken over, Skabelund said. It has lowered prices three times and is diligent in being on the pulse of finding the delicate balance between providing top-quality care at the lowest cost possible, he said.
The equipment has been ordered, and by April Payson and surrounding communities will have local 3D mammography services. This will benefit all genders and it will save lives. While this type of specialty equipment is not commonly seen in a small community, this example of strategic collaboration has made it a reality. Banner Payson and MHA Foundation continue to have a partnership that cooperates in the pursuit of enhancing the local community's health and wellness.
