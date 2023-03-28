What changed for you? Your health, priorities, more time with your family or the urge to travel (more)?
Whether you, or someone you know, tested positive with mild symptoms or worse, we all were affected by COVID.
Masks, shopping, eating out, leisure activities, socializing ... many, many things were put on hold.
Retailers and service providers scrambled to provide options for shopping, purchasing and delivery.
And, let’s not forget the many roles technology played in online health care, fitness classes, Zoom calls for work and personal use, smartphone usage and more.
Did you know that 94% of older adults, 65 and older, were fully vaccinated against COVID?
(Source: Ashish Jha, M.D., White House Covid Response Coordinator) Older adults also fared better with regard to physical and emotional challenges – they toughed it out.
At first, everyone said, “It’s nice spending more time with family.”
Others who lived alone said, “I felt even more isolated and feared getting sick from those who weren’t vaccinated.”
Streaming news, movies, virtual museum tours, DIY shows, and cooking/foodie programming increased as the alternative go-to activities in households. Movie night(s) was popular in my home.
At Rim Country Health & Rehabilitation, we not only had to rethink processes and learn new, mandated, protocols for health and safety – of our residents and team members – but also became very creative in the way meals were served, daily activities and visitation options.
Thankfully, the stress of the past three years has lightened up. COVID increased reporting requirements for health facilities, especially nursing facilities. We are very much looking forward to the ending of the public health emergency status in May 2023. RCH continues to keep safety at the forefront of operating procedures.
The team at Rim Country Health is expanding. A combination of new faces and new roles enhance the success of our team. Note the new members in stories on these pages.
In addition, April and May are busy months. April is a time for RCH reviews and evacuation drills. In May we celebrate both National Skilled Care Week and Nurses Week!
Rehabilitation Therapy is popular among the outpatients and the short-term stays needing rehab. While RCH will always support our patients, and community, with Physical Therapy and Occupational Therapy, be sure to read about Speech Therapy, Lymphedema Therapy and Myofascial Release Therapy.
If you’ve got what it takes, we’re interested in meeting you. Check our website and FB page for departments that are currently hiring.
If you’d like to bring some joy to our residents via the Activities department, give us a call. Our residents, and team, enjoy visitors that entertain, educate and create smiles.
Let’s hope that a reasonable amount of April showers brings May flowers!
RCH will post upcoming health care topics, rehabilitation therapy events and employment opportunities.
Happy Spring,
Tabitha Meyer, Administrator
Rim Country Health & Rehabilitation
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!