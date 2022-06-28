Let’s celebrate the middle of the year. Schools are on summer break! Vacations are planned! Some students have graduated from high school and will begin college!
Monsoon season is said to bring more rain this summer ... bring it on! Rain nourishes the gardens, brings the basin and lake levels up, cools off summer days! The animals of the forest are happy. It may even give aid for relief to, our dreaded, forest fires ... and, first responders.
It’s the middle of the year ... ahhhhh. The team at Rim Country Health & Rehabilitation continues its “We Got This!” and “We’re In This Together” bond. Good vibes on the campus and I remain truly grateful.
I think about this often. Thank you. Thank you. Thank YOU!!!
Not only are our lives fast-paced, with a task list and challenges of each day, week, month and year, but now, we also are prepared to face whatever comes our way with knowing that good will, still, be just around the corner. Let’s continue to celebrate good news, victories, and new ways of doing things.
Let’s recognize and celebrate more often!
RCH Team, know you are appreciated. Your efforts don’t and will not go unnoticed. More fun!
Celebrating is a great pause during busy days. We often hear our marketing director say, “Own Your Awesome! You (the RCH team) make it easy for me to make you shine.”
The community needs reminding that we are here when they need us. And, we’ll go over and above to make sure your loved one is happy, cared for, safe and loved-on.
Plans are on the table to re-open the Community Room. At first we’ll start with health care/educational gatherings. Speakers will include RCH Team members and local health care colleagues that also offer care for the community’s seniors.
We believe that even on a crazy, busy day, that may not be perfect, there’s always a silver lining.
Payson’s Hometown 4th of July will be here soon. Have a fun and safe summer.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!