Closures forced by concern over the COVID-19 outbreak have far-reaching economic implications for many governments, businesses and individuals — consequences that take months or even years to overcome. The closures have also been felt by nonprofits.
The Roundup contacted several area thrift stores that raise funds for their sponsoring organizations. Most are reopen, some with new hours and restrictions.
Randy Miller with the Payson Senior Center said 30% of the facility’s budget comes directly from Trinkets & Treasures, 512 W. Main St.
“Being closed for more than two months has had a big impact,” Miller said.
The store has reopened, but has new operating hours — 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Thursday, Friday and Saturday, and it will accept donations on those days from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Trinkets & Treasures has suspended its in-home pickups and deliveries for the time being, but the inventory is still strong.
It has instituted new protocols that include social distancing, sanitizing, and requiring masks to be worn by all who enter the store.
“We lost employees and volunteers during the closure and are urgently seeking new volunteers to help in the store,” Miller said.
The Humane Society of Central Arizona Resale Store & Vintage Boutique, 501 W. Main St., reopened with very limited hours on Friday, May 8 and restricted occupancy.
It is now open from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday through Saturday. However, it requires shoppers to wear masks and if they don’t have one, the store will provide a bandana, which the shopper may purchase or leave in a box at the entrance. A volunteer takes the used bandanas home each night to wash, sanitize, dry and iron. The shop operators also ask that visitors socially distance. The staff and volunteers all wear masks and gloves.
Donations can be dropped off outside by the building’s carport and the shop will still pick up large furniture donations.
The Time Out Thrift Shop, 244 E. Highway 260, reopened Monday, May 11, after being closed for eight weeks. It is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Saturday, and accepts donations behind the building.
It accepts sellable furniture, but has not seen a drop in its inventory due to COVID-19 concerns.
The St. Vincent de Paul Shopping Mall, 1006 S. Beeline Highway, is still closed according to information on its website.
The Almost New Thrift Store, 304 E. Aero Dr., associated with the volunteers serving Banner Payson Medical Center, has closed permanently, partly because of the COVID-19 precautions.
Goodwill, 400 E. Highway 260 and the Payson Area Habitat for Humanity ReStore, 425 N. Beeline Highway, were contacted but had not responded by press time.
