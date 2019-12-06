AZ Trails Travel honored

AZ Trails Travel, a Fountain Hills company, owned by Roxanne and Hank Boryczki, was recently recognized.
AZ Trails Travel has served Rim Country residents since 1996 and is a longtime member of Rim Country Regional Chamber of Commerce, making several presentations to members of the Banner High Country Seniors over the years.
The Boryczkis and their company were recently honored with the Ensemble Travel Group 2019 “Above & Beyond” Award for the Western U.S. The award was presented at the Ensemble Travel Group International Conference in Seattle.
Don Kennedy, vice president of (Ensemble) business development, North America, said, “Ensemble aspires to go above and beyond and embrace new and collaborative ways to inspire their members to reach their fullest potential. AZ Trails Travel exemplifies these principles, reaching beyond their potential to be agents for change in a complex world. They embrace social responsibility, community engagement and have pursued excellence in extraordinary ways. Roxanne and Hank are trailblazers within our membership.”
“AZ Trails Travel has been a top 50 Ensemble agency for the past 11 consecutive years with year over year growth,” said Lisa Gourdine, Ensemble’s West Coast business development director, who presented the award.
“This award means so much,” said Roxanne Boryczki, president of AZ Trails Travel.
“It’s an honor to be recognized among your peers on a national level. An award of this caliber, that recognizes not only year over year growth, but also the passion, commitment and dedication that I have for the travel industry, is truly a great honor. I’m proud of the company we’ve built and the relationships we have with our clients and vendors that continue to help us succeed and grow.”
AZ Trails Travel employs a staff of 11.
The Boryczkis have resided in Arizona since 1988. The AZ Trails Travel office is at 16650 E. Palisades Blvd., Suite 106, Fountain Hills and can be reached at 888-799-4284.
