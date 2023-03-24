walker

Durable medical equipment, like this walker, is now available at the Payson Senior Center Loan Closet, which partnered with Banner High Country Seniors to provide the service at a single location.

 Metro Creative Services

Banner High Country Seniors has made several changes recently, according to Jennifer Lawless, associate director, Volunteer Services, Banner Payson Medical Center & Banner High Country Seniors.

Lawless talked about the changes with the Roundup after the paper reached out on behalf of a reader.

Contact the reporter at tmcquerrey@payson.com

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.