Banner High Country Seniors has made several changes recently, according to Jennifer Lawless, associate director, Volunteer Services, Banner Payson Medical Center & Banner High Country Seniors.
Lawless talked about the changes with the Roundup after the paper reached out on behalf of a reader.
The individual was concerned about a fee increase and a decrease in services.
Lawless said the program’s fee has not changed, it is still only $15 a person per year, however, the cost of membership at the Tonto Apache Recreation Center did go up to $23 from $20 for High Country Seniors participants wishing to take advantage of the facility’s services.
She said Banner High Country Seniors, 215 N. Beeline Highway, has added new classes, more community education events, and the building has been updated internally and externally.
“We have also added several more services that will be coming soon,” Lawless said.
The reader said Banner High Country Seniors had dissolved the loan closet it operated providing durable medical equipment. Lawless said the medical loan closet is now at the Payson Senior Center, 514 W. Main St.
“This is a great partnership because they had a closet and so did we – so we combined those closets and all the equipment is now at the Senior Center,” Lawless said.
Another concern of the reader was that no more field trips were to be offered. Lawless said, “We may not offer trips in the future, but we’re not 100% sure yet.
“Since I have taken over this role (September 2022) I have been asking community members what they are interested in and realizing that as a part of Banner Health, the thing we can offer that seems to be most important to our members are our classes and education. For example, our Diabetes Education Classes and Food for Thought Events (formerly Doc Talks) are growing by leaps and bounds.”
Ongoing programs at the facility include Qi Gong, 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m., Mondays and Wednesdays; Diabetic Workshop, 11 a.m., Mondays; Feeling Fit, 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. and 10 a.m. to 11 a.m., Tuesdays and Thursdays; Pinochle, noon to 4 p.m., Tuesdays and Thursdays; Memoir Writing Class, 2 p.m. to 3 p.m., Tuesday; T.O.PS., 8 a.m. to 9:15 a.m., Wednesdays; Knit, Stitch & Crochet, 9 a.m. to 11 a.m., Wednesdays; Food for Thought (formerly Doc Talks), 11 a.m. to noon, Wednesdays, April 12 and 19, May 19 and 17, and June 14 and 21; Mahjong, 1 p.m. to 3 p.m., Wednesdays; Computer Class, 3:15 p.m. to 4 p.m., Thursdays, every other week.
Starting soon Banner High Country Seniors plans to offer: a Book Club, noon to 2 p.m., every other Thursday, starting April 6; an Art Class on Resin Art, 2:30 p.m. to 4 p.m., Thursdays, starting April 6; Paper Crafts, 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. the first Monday of the month, starting April 10, and continuing May 8 and June 12; Amateur Radio, 2 p.m. to 4 p.m., Tuesdays, starting April 11; and a four-week Hypertension Workshop, from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m., starting May 1 and continuing through May 22.
