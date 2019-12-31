Just in time for flu and cold season, Banner Urgent Care has opened locations in Payson, Show Low and Lakeside.
Each location is staffed by a physician and is open from 8 a.m. until 8 p.m. every day. They accept most insurance plans.
The Payson Banner Urgent Care facility is in the site formerly used by StatClinix Urgent Care, 101 E. Highway 260.
“We are always focused on customer needs and we believe by opening these locations, we will be providing after-hours care to residents as well as the visitors who come to these communities,’’ said Katrina Catto, Banner Urgent Care chief executive officer.
“We’re excited to be providing care in northern Arizona. Especially now as cold and flu season is really kicking in. We know that getting the flu doesn’t always happen during office hours,’’ she added.
For more information, locations and hours of operation, please visit www.BannerHealth.com/urgentcare.
