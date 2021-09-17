The Payson Bashas’ is joining the Bashas’ Family of Stores in a pop-up hiring event across the state from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Saturday, Sept. 18. All 114 Bashas’ grocery stores are taking part.
Location will have a welcome table with signage and a table for on-the-spot interviews so that managers can hire job applicants immediately.
Face masks, social distancing, and a health/temperature check will be required.
Applications can be completed in advance online at jobs.bashas.com.
