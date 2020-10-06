Get a brief respite from COVID-19 cabin fever with a visit to Bruzzi Vineyard, at 47209 N. Highway 288 in Young. It is open to the public from noon to 5 p.m., Friday, Saturday and Sunday for farm stand purchases and the tasting room.
A variety of vine crops, including an assortment of grapes and produce, are grown at the operation.
Additionally, the vineyard offers both day and dinner meals. The day menu is available from noon to 6 p.m. and features simple fare ranging from $9 to $16. The dinner menu is by reservation only and offers a different menu each evening, with service starting promptly at 6 p.m. The meal is available for takeout or patio dining; prices range from $25 to $45, the price does not include sales tax or gratuity.
Bruzzi Vineyard also has special dining events centered on holidays and other events.
The next of these is the 5th Annual Pumpkin Festival and the Grand Harvest Dinner.
The Fifth Annual Pumpkin Festival is from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 17 and Sunday, Oct. 18. It features pumpkins of all shapes and sizes, Bruzzi Vineyard wines, farm stand with local produce, scarecrow display, local arts and crafts, games, and more.
The Grand Harvest Dinner is at 6 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 17 and requires reservations, email BruzziVineyard@aol.com or call 928-462-3314.
Cost for dinner is $65 per person plus tax and gratuity.
The Grand Harvest Dinner features an Arizona apple and sharp cheddar bruschetta appetizer, local sweet corn and green chile pepper soup, a salad with house made seasonal pickles, an entrée of hasenpfeffer with dumplings and glazed carrots or harvest vegetable lasagna (vegetarian). Dessert is sweet cream ice cream with Bruzzi Vineyard blackberry.
A full wine and bar menu is available for the dinner.
Not far behind the Pumpkin Festival and Grand Harvest Dinner is Bruzzi Vineyard’s Halloween Grand Masquerade Dinner from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 31. The menu includes salad with blood orange dressing, stuffed pumpkin, and devil’s food cake. The cost is $29.99 per person. There will be a costume contest and live music.
They require reservations. Email BruzziVineyard@aol.com or call 928-462-3314.
Additional special dining events:
• Thanksgiving Dinner, 4 p.m. to 7 p.m., Thursday, Nov. 26, buffet style dining; for reservations, email BruzziVineyard@aol.com or call 928-462-3314.
• Winter Solstice Wine Dinner, 6 p.m. to 9 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 19.
• Christmas Eve Feast, Thursday, Dec. 24.
• New Year’s Eve Party, Thursday, Dec. 31.
• Valentine’s Day Dinner, Sunday, Feb. 14.
• Spring Equinox Wine Dinner, Sunday, March 21.
For details or reservations for any of these events, email BruzziVineyard@aol.com or call 928-462-3314.
James Bruzzi is the owner of Bruzzi Vineyard. A graduate of Johnson & Wales University in Providence, R.I. with a bachelor’s degree in International Hotel and Tourism Management, Bruzzi has launched several businesses before his current venture ranging from coffee shops to landscaping. He loves to travel and also participates in recurring volunteer work in Haiti at every opportunity. He brings a passion for agriculture and customer service to lead the team at Bruzzi Vineyard.
