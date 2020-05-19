Rim Country business owners are invited to take a special survey by the Small Business Development Center, sponsored by Eastern Arizona College for Gila, Graham and Greenlee counties.
“We have created a COVID-19 Small Business Impact Survey,” said Kevin Peck with EAC SBDC.
He said his office wants to better understand the needs of small businesses in the community during the COVID-19 crisis. Answers will be held in confidence and used to direct local efforts for business assistance.
Go here for more information and to take the survey: https://conta.cc/3fIoiKX
For additional details, contact Peck at 928-428-8590; www.eac.edu/sbdc or www.facebook.com/eacsbdc or kevin.peck@eac.edu.
