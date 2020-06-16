The reopened economy has spawned a host of dilemmas for both businesses and workers, with COVID-19 cases rising faster than ever across the state.
For businesses, the confusing fine print of the potentially forgivable workplace loans has spawned anxiety and uncertainty.
For workers, calls from former employers to return to work have also posed thorned dilemmas.
Help’s coming for businesses.
For workers, not so much.
The U.S. Senate recently approved changes to the Paycheck Protection Program intended to cover payroll costs for businesses forced to shut down or losing revenue because of the COVID-19 pandemic and the shutdown orders it has provoked. One survey found that perhaps 75% of businesses in the region have applied for money through the program, intended to prevent layoffs during the downturn. Businesses don’t have to pay back the loan, providing they either don’t lay anyone off or rehire workers once all the restrictions expire.
The changes would:
• Extend coverage beyond the current eight-week period.
• Eliminate restrictions that required 75% of the loan to cover salaries.
• Don’t require repayment within two years, providing the business didn’t qualify for outright loan forgiveness.
• Ensure businesses can still defer payroll tax payments during the loan period.
• Don’t penalize businesses who can’t get workers covered by enhanced unemployment benefits to return.
Arizona U.S. Senator Kyrsten Sinema supported the bill in the Senate. A similar bill has already passed the House.
“Every day I hear from Arizona employers worried about burdensome timelines and restrictions in the current Paycheck Protection Program. Increasing flexibility will help Arizona businesses safely reopen and save more Arizona jobs.”
The House and Senate must still reconcile minor difference in their versions of the bill, and President Donald Trump must sign it before it takes effect.
The House and Senate remain deadlocked on other COVID-19 relief measures, like another round of stimulus checks for voters, an extension and expansion of the business loan measures, more money for local governments, more money for hospitals, an immunity shield for businesses if workers or customers get infected and other measures.
In the meantime, people who have got through to the overwhelmed state unemployment system also face some tough choices.
The CARES Act boosted the maximum unemployment benefit in Arizona by $600 per week — increasing payments from $240 to $840.
It also offered coverage to part-timers and the self-employed including business owners whose business shut down. The creaky state computer system had trouble handling claims from the self-employed and part-timers, and many people who applied a month ago still have not received benefits.
However, reopening business are now asking laid-off workers to return. However, many of those workers now make more on the enhanced unemployment system than they did working full time — especially those in hard hit sectors like restaurants, stores and other low-wage sectors. Some 38% of leisure and hospitality workers in Arizona lost their jobs, according to state and federal figures.
Navajo County Economic Development Director Paul Watson said he has talked to business owners locally who can’t get workers to return — at least not until the enhanced benefits expire at the end of July.
In Payson, at a recent meeting of the Main Street Guild, business owners expressed similar concerns.
Mary Hanson, who owns the Oxbow Saloon on Main Street, said, “DES has a policy an employer becomes responsible to pay for unemployment (if the worker will not return to work because unemployment pays more than more than salary). Some (workers) have said, ‘I don’t want to report that.’”
However, elsewhere the state has cut off unemployment benefits to the worker if an employer reports that worker won’t return to work.
Federal rules allow the worker to refuse to return if the risk of infection is “unreasonable.” However, it’s unclear whether workers can also cite their own risk factors for a more serious COVID-19 infection. Studies show that diabetics, people older than 55, Native Americans, African Americans and even people with Type A blood have a greater chance of life-threatening illness. In most cases, doctors don’t yet understand why certain characteristics make someone more vulnerable to the virus.
It’s also unclear what happens if a business lays off workers, accepts the payroll protection loan and then can’t get workers to return. Will the employers have to pay back the loan? The rules would seem to suggest they can hire other workers, so long as they don’t reduce the total of positions in the allowed time period. But that interpretation hasn’t been tested in court.
Moreover, the law isn’t clear on whether employers must meet any standard to protect the health of returning employees — and whether a worker can cite the lack of such protections in refusing to return to work.
Senate Republicans have pushed for a liability shield for businesses in any additional aid package. House Democrats have refused, saying businesses should be required to first abide by things like social distancing restrictions and other measures recommended by the Centers for Disease Control.
Current rules suggest that a business can report a refusal to return to work, which would trigger a cutoff of unemployment benefits.
Websites offering legal advice (https://www.sgrlaw.com/client-alerts/returning-to-work-during-the-covid-19-pandemic-are-you-ready/) suggest employers develop a phased return-to-work plan that includes accommodations for risk groups, safety precautions meeting CDC guidelines, an evaluation of how employee headcount will affect any CARES Act funding and an array of other factors.
To see the CDC recommendations for reopening state economies go to https://www.whitehouse.gov/openingamerica/#criteria.
The National Law Review also summarized the key legal issue: To see the article go to https://www.natlawreview.com/article/reopening-economy-midst-covid-19-what-happens-if-employee-refuses-to-return-to-work.
The U.S. Department of Labor says employers must report any refusal to return to work (https://labor.vermont.gov/unemployment-insurance/refusal-return-work-covid-19). Any business with a Paycheck Protection loan or shut down by COVID-19 for any reason is required to report a refusal to return to work.
Several exemptions allow a worker to refuse to return and keep their enhanced unemployment benefit. Those exemptions include being sick with the virus, an “unreasonable” risk of exposure at the workplace, caring for a family member who is sick or isolated with COVID-19 and caring for a child who cannot attend school or a child care facility. Workers can also refuse to return without losing their benefits if offered fewer hours or pay then they had before the layoff, according to the Department of Labor website. They can also return to work fewer hours and still receive a proportionally reduced unemployment benefit.
The concerns about returning to work remain acute for many workers. The number of new cases, hospital admissions and ER visits for COVID and deaths has generally increased since Gov. Doug Ducey lifted his stay-at-home order and began the phased reopening of businesses more than a week ago.
Even in places like Gila County, cases increased from a cumulative total of eight on April 29 to 52 as of June 11.
Cases have increased even more in most other counties, especially Navajo and Apache counties — with some of the highest per-capita infection and death rates in the country.
