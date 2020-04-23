The Tonto Apache Tribe’s Mazatzal Hotel & Casino is one of the Rim Country’s largest employers, providing jobs for more than 300 people. It is also a vital part of the area’s economy and a place for residents and visitors to enjoy themselves.
As a precaution to protect the health and safety of all tribal members, tribal enterprise team members and the community, the facility closed March 19.
“The decision to temporarily close was done so by the Tonto Apache Tribal Council and not due to any outside pressure,” said John Giles, marketing director for the Mazatzal Hotel & Casino.
He continued, “We are hoping and planning on reopening the casino on May 15. Of course, those plans can change based on the recommendations of health and government officials.”
With the closure, all active team members were sent home on paid leave from March 19 through April 2. A few essential team members are working on site, Giles said.
The paid leave ended April 2.
“We were forced to make some tough decisions to best minimize the impact the pandemic has had on our team members and community. Regrettably, on April 2 we had to furlough and lay off the majority of our dedicated and amazing team members. There are only a handful of essential employees still working on a daily basis,” he said.
The team members put on furlough will come back when the facility reopens and the team members who were laid off will have the opportunity to join the staff once business returns to normal, Giles said.
Once the Mazatzal Hotel & Casino reopens, its administration will make sure any employee who is symptomatic or has contact with a COVID-19 test positive person will be directed to their nearest medical facility for testing, treatment or quarantine guidance.
“We are still waiting for some guidance from the CDC, Indian Health Services and our government officials on what precautions should be made once we reopen. Whatever is recommended we will absolutely follow and ensure everyone is protected,” Giles said.
During the closure, Giles said the casino was cleaned and sanitized from top-to-bottom and “We have done tons of repairs, painting of the ceiling and a few other surprises our guests can expect when they come back.”
Contact tmcquerrey@payson.com
