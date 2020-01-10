The Rim Country Regional Chamber of Commerce’s first monthly luncheon of 2020 opened with an introduction of the new board of directors on Tuesday.
Shawn Dugan, owner of Chevron Rim Liquor, takes over as president, replacing Gary Tackett, the general manager of the Payson Roundup.
James Bruzzi, owner of Bruzzi Vineyards, is the new vice president, replacing Scott Jones of APS.
Carol Quigley, the owner of Accounting For You, is the new treasurer, taking over for Steve Chlupsa, the owner of the Payson Culver’s.
Tina McAllister Smith, the owner of Beyond the Pen, is the secretary.
Board officers only hold their positions for one year, with a new election held every year. Tackett will remain on the board, which expanded from seven members last year to 10 this year.
“It was an honor and privilege to serve as president of the Rim Country chamber of commerce over the past year,” Tackett said.
Chamber executive director Maia Crespin is happy he is staying on the chamber’s board.
“Gary did a fantastic job as president for 2019,” she said. “Luckily, he stayed on the board to still support us.”
Jones and Chlupsa are both stepping down, along with Linda Hamman, a National Bank of Arizona executive banker.
Other board members include: Wendy Larchick, associate broker/partner of At The Rim Team Realty; Lance Porter, CEO of Banner Payson Medical Center; Andy Strader, branch manager of National Bank of Arizona; Heather Oberg, owner of Ironhorse Signs; and Max Ryden, who works for APS.
Tracy Davis is the administrative assistant.
Crespin has overseen a doubling in chamber memberships, to 332, since taking over as executive director in May 2018. And she wants to keep it growing.
“We’re hoping to triple it this year,” Crespin said. “We’re very excited for 2020.”
Wait, it’s a boy?Crespin and her husband, local State Farm agent Matt Crespin, are expecting a baby in February. Contrary to the gender reveal cake cutting they held at an earlier chamber luncheon, it will be a boy.
“Sorry everybody about that whole gender reveal thing,” she said with a laugh. “For three months we thought we were having a girl, but now it’s a boy. We did blood work just to make sure. The ultrasound tech didn’t quite get it right, but that’s OK, it happens.”
Luckily, they didn’t paint a room pink.
“We didn’t go that far,” she said. “But we had pink stuff, for sure.”
“Luckily, I have girlfriends who are having girls, so maybe they can use some of the stuff,” she said. “We’re very happy.”
