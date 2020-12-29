Drawing from a wealth of content on the town and county’s tourism websites, the Rim Country Regional Chamber of Commerce recently unveiled an updated website.
Cameron Davis presented the new site he developed during a recent chamber luncheon to members of the chamber.
Davis gave the chamber members a hands-on presentation where they actually went through and looked at the website page-by-page.
“Since my days working for the town, I have always felt like there were three ways people find us online for tourism purposes. Either through the town’s tourism website (paysonrimcountry.com), the county’s website (discovergilacounty.com), or the Rim Country Regional Chamber of Commerce website (rimcountrychamber.com). Having all three of these websites depict our region’s attractive features, with easy navigation and linking to each other, has always been a hope of mine. I was thrilled when Brenda Case, the new executive director (of the chamber), asked me if I would work with them to redo the chamber website,” Davis said.
He continued, “Because I work so closely with Gila County, it gave my company, Razor Thin Media, the ability to build something that really works hand in hand with both the town’s website and Discover Gila County.”
Davis said the chamber’s new site doesn’t try to be everything to everyone. Instead, the chamber opted to use links to the town’s website and Discover Gila County to help augment the user experience with tons of information, all while being true to its mission of supporting local businesses and showcasing the Rim Country’s attractions.
“For the first time ever, that I know of, all three entities are deep linked throughout the pages of the chamber’s website to valuable content. Brenda saw the importance of making that a priority, and it fits with the mission of what Discover Gila County is trying to do. I think it is great,” Davis said.
He said at the chamber meeting many people commented on the clean navigation and how easy it is to get where you want to go in “2 Clicks.”
He said many people commented on the modern layout and how they were proud to have someone come and see it.
The chamber has its own calendar and it is a resource for local events. The business directories have been updated to operate better than they did with the old site.
“Someone commented on the ability to showcase chamber members through advertising and how that would help continue this program to help the chamber promote local businesses,” Davis added.
He said another commented on the modern technological touches, like the addition of video to showcase the region.
Check out the new site at www.rimcountrychamber.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!