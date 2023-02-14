Club Payson Volleyball, a nonprofit organization started in 2011 by Shelli and Trevor Creighton, is a thriving club sport that services up to 90 players yearly. Club Volleyball, sanctioned by USA Volleyball (A National Volleyball Program), is a rapidly growing sport in popularity and intensity. Club Payson has been an outlet for local girls to further their game, find meaningful relationships, and grow as people. Shelli and Trevor, both Payson School District teachers for 25 years, started the program when their daughters were in high school. They saw a need for a club that furthered the athlete's success in the sport and created a space to foster a healthy relationship with the sport and with adults. They started with two teams and rapidly grew to over 80 girls per season. This season, 92 girls are playing for Club Payson.
Club Payson takes a holistic approach to their coaching on all levels. According to Shelli Creighton, "We always tell the players that God comes first, family second, school next, then volleyball."
The club focuses on the athletes as people first, then players. Shelli describes it as "more than just a sport; it's a way for kids to learn teamwork, discipline, and the importance of perseverance. These are valuable life skills they can use on the court and all aspects of their lives." All of the coaches in the club share the same goal, to create healthy relationships with the girls and create a safe space for them to be themselves. Success in the sport is a byproduct of building a culture of trust.
Shelli's daughter and Assistant Director, Mckenzie, says, "Creating a place for girls to come and try new things, push themselves, and allow mistakes to be made is why we do what we do. When they trust their coach, they will work so much harder and be the best they can be.”
Sadie Hazelo, a former player and now coach, stated, "Club Payson was so much more than a volleyball team for me, it was my family, and I learned so much more about life than just volleyball." Sadie played for both Shelli and Mckenzie and was a phenomenal back-row player. She went on to play collegiately at Ottawa University on their sand squad. During Sadie's senior year, Club Payson played in a sand league at an indoor facility in Phoenix, where Sadie and one other player, Emily Daniels, were recruited by the university. Sadie now coaches a 14s team and leads the girls with positivity.
The club services girls from the ages of 7 to 18 years with the 7-10-year-olds playing on a practice team. When the girls can play at a high enough level, around 11 or 12, they play on a travel team and travel to the Phoenix area 7 times a season for tournaments against teams from all over the state. The club season starts in December and runs into May.
Teams are in divisions based on age. There are 12s, 14s, 16s and 18s Divisions. This year, Club Payson has two teams in the 14s division, two in the 16s division, and two in the 18s division. The top 18s team is currently ranked 7th in the state. They also are a National team, meaning they travel all over the nation for tournaments. According to Shelli, "The team over the years has traveled to Georgia, California, and Colorado for National Tournaments. These tournaments allow for exposure to recruiters from all over the country.”
Club Payson is one of the very few clubs in the state that keeps their cost affordable to families. The season fee charged here is a fraction of the cost that the Valley teams pay. The club rents out the gyms from Payson Unified School District for practices, and MHA Foundation graciously donated funds to help cover the costs of the gym rentals. Mckenzie states, "Thanks to the donation from MHA Foundation, we can afford to rent the amount of gym time needed to get all the girls enough practice time while keeping the cost as low as possible." The club hopes to someday have its own gym to practice in, but is thankful to Payson Unified School District for allowing the club to rent the gyms.
The 18s National Team is hosting a fundraiser at Rim Country BBQ this Thursday, Feb. 16, to raise funds for the 18s National team to travel to Colorado in March for a National Qualifying tournament. There will be silent and live auction items at the event to raise money. Rim Country BBQ has hosted this event twice already and is always so generous to the club.
At the 2023 National Qualifier tournament, Shelli hopes to get any of the seniors who still need to commit to a college signed on to a roster to play collegiate volleyball. Shelli mentioned, "Getting girls recruited is a huge part of what we do at the 18s level.” The club has had great success in seeing girls signed on to colleges over the years. They have seen it all, whether it is a D1 or a Junior College. Shelli has built relationships with coaches and recruiters all over the nation to find opportunities for the players to continue their academic and volleyball careers. She has aided in getting players signed in Georgia, Pennsylvania, Colorado, New Mexico, and of course, Arizona. The club continues to grow every year, and Shelli and Mckenzie hope to see it continue to grow and impact athletes to come.
