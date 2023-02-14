vb1

Club Payson Volleyball, a nonprofit organization started in 2011 by Shelli and Trevor Creighton, is a thriving club sport that services up to 90 players yearly. Club Volleyball, sanctioned by USA Volleyball (A National Volleyball Program), is a rapidly growing sport in popularity and intensity. Club Payson has been an outlet for local girls to further their game, find meaningful relationships, and grow as people. Shelli and Trevor, both Payson School District teachers for 25 years, started the program when their daughters were in high school. They saw a need for a club that furthered the athlete's success in the sport and created a space to foster a healthy relationship with the sport and with adults. They started with two teams and rapidly grew to over 80 girls per season. This season, 92 girls are playing for Club Payson.

Club Payson takes a holistic approach to their coaching on all levels. According to Shelli Creighton, "We always tell the players that God comes first, family second, school next, then volleyball."

