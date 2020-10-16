Harvey and Gail Pelovsky, owners of Compassion Care Management, are perhaps best known from their association with Rim Country Health of Payson.
Harvey Pelovsky joined Rim Country Health as director in 2005 when Diamond Care Health Network of Arizona (in which he was a partner) along with his Compassion Care Management were brought in by the owner of Manzanita Manor to restructure the facility. Part of that included giving it a new name, Rim Country Health.
The task was to completely re-tool and re-organize the business. At the time, the business had an occupancy rate of 27% and was not in a good place financially.
After five years of hard work and a great team, the facility kept the 73 jobs that were there and added 75 additional jobs. The payroll contributed to the Payson economy during the 13 years Pelovsky, his company and partners, oversaw the facility was conservatively estimated at approximately $46 million. These monies would not have been contributed to the Payson economy if the group could not keep the facility open and viable, not to mention all the families and children that had income coming into their households.
Additionally approximately $7.1 million was spent with vendors ranging from food to medical supplies, laundry supplies, pharmacy, utilities and more from the Payson area and in other parts of Arizona in the 13 years Pelovsky and company were responsible for the facility.
“During the period from 2005-2017 that Compassion Care was operating Rim Country Health the following services were added to the campus: behavioral unit for adults; memory care/Alzheimer’s unit; outpatient therapy including myofascial; dialysis unit at Rim Country Apartments; 55+ exercise gym located at Rim Country Apartments. Adding these services filled a crucial need gap in the services available in the Rim Country.”
“It was our privilege to work with the fine people in Payson and the Rim Country. This just shows how important it is that each business is able to perform to its maximum ability,” he said.
About Compassion Care
ManagementPelovsky said the business is to give close, personal individualized service to its customers. It will be as involved as the owner wants — all the way to managing the business for a time if needed.
The mission to help every business be as successful as possible and thereby helping the business community thrive and be more productive and successful.
Since 1998 it has helped 19 businesses with problems ranging from being close to closing, state regulatory issues, bankruptcy re-organization, poor financial performance, poor management, and more in Arizona, Colorado, Maine and New Mexico.
What Compassion Care
Management does• Further develop the organizational structure of a business — teach employees how to successfully work in the structure and how it benefits them and the company
• Strategic Planning — set goals and their positive impact
• Fiscal Management, Budgeting and Establishing Budgets — monitoring means saving and more profit
• Direct Management Services — including interviewing and training a new manager and current staff and management on how to be more efficient
• Staff Recruitment — how to interview and hire the right staff
• Maximizing use of labor hours and schedules — one key to profit
• Marketing and Advertising Plans plus implementation — a neglected area in which the business is providing a great service but not well known; programs to fit every budget. The company will perform the actual marketing and advertising function if needed.
• Education events concentrating in Business Management and Leadership and Marketing — differences between “managers” and “leaders”
• Forecasting and Feasibility Studies — make sure good ideas are properly planned for and vetted
• Computer Programs — how much time is being wasted with improper computer utilization?
• Health Department Relations and Survey Issues — all employees must be on the same page with the management/owners
“We want to help business, large or small, solve their issues and become more efficient and profitable, Pelovsky said. “We believe in Payson and the Rim Country.”
Contact Compassion Care Management at 928-978-0520 or email race@npgcable.com.
