Gila County will continue pondering what limits to place on loud engine braking for big trucks driving through Pine and Strawberry — as well as portions of the San Carlos Apache Reservation.
A host of complaints by Strawberry residents and the San Carlos Tribe prompted the county staff to prepare an ordinance to limit use of big truck’s “jake brakes” to slow the vehicle without relying on the foot peddle brake.
However, the supervisors raised a list of concerns — mostly about making sure that the restrictions weren’t applied to trucks coming down the steep grade before they get to Strawberry.
The supervisors ultimately directed staff to consult experienced truckers on safety issues, figure out where the restrictions should kick in and consult with the San Carlos Tribe.
Supervisor Steve Christensen, whose district includes Pine and Strawberry, said he’s received a lot of complaints about truckers who continue to use the loud jake brakes in town. The procedure is much safer with a loaded truck than using the foot brakes, but causes a thunder of engine noises and backfires.
“We’ve got guys running their jake brakes all the way through town needlessly. The hill has to have jake brakes, but you don’t have to have it needlessly all the way through town.”
Supervisor Tim Humphrey said, “you’ve got a heck of a hill when you come off the top. I can guarantee that all those houses in the canyon can hear it. But to make them turn (the air brakes) off would be another problem — more of a safety issue. I’d like to see where you would place that sign — going through town. I don’t think they need it, but when they come off the hill, they do need it.”
Sheriff Adam Shepherd agreed, saying the grade off the Mogollon Rim above Pine and between Star Valley and the Rim are among the most dangerous stretches of road in the country for truckers.
“You would not want to limit the safety factors on the vehicles” on those grades, said the sheriff. “We would not want that messed with in any way, shape or form.”
The air brakes use the compressed air generated during the compression stroke as an air spring to push the piston back down — slowing the spinning of the crankshaft. A hydraulic system using engine oil transfers the motion of the fuel injector rocker arm to the exhaust valves — which open to release compressed air in the cylinder. However, the system generates a loud “growling” or “jackhammer” exhaust noise.
Shepherd agreed that truckers don’t need to use the air brakes on the flat as they roll through Pine and Strawberry. Payson and Star Valley have both already banned use of the truck air brakes going through those communities.
“If you’re coming off that top and start on that last little spot as you come over the Rim on 87 — you can see the homes down in Strawberry quite clearly — and that canyon going down is like a megaphone,” said Shepherd. “I don’t want to diminish the concerns of the people living there — but on the other hand, so is wrecking a large truck working in the middle of your community. We don’t want that either.”
The supervisors also worried about the difficulty of enforcing the ordinance, even if it was limited to the flat stretches through communities.
“We don’t want to limit jake brakes coming down the hill,” said Christensen. “But if we have someone who is just chronically breaking that rule (in town) on purpose to annoy — then we can deal with it at that time.”
Shepherd said just posting signs like those on the outskirts of Star Valley and Payson would prompt most truckers to turn off the air brakes on the flat.
“We’d have to be there or have a credible witness if someone came through town with the jake on. (The) thing that’s nice about commercial corporations — they don’t want trouble with locals and they don’t want trouble with the law.”
So the supervisors postponed any action on the proposed ordinance until the staff can consult with truckers and the tribe to determine where to put the signs, without creating a safety issue.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!