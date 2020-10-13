So if it felt like a busy August despite the pandemic — you weren’t imagining it.
Statewide, visitor spending this summer dropped a whopping 60%, according to the Arizona Department of Tourism.
But in Gila County — lodging actually increased by 22% — the biggest jump in the state by far.
Stay-at-home orders, fears of the pandemic and forest shutdowns clobbered other counties — but Gila County remained strangely immune.
Maybe people flocked to Gila County hotels, bed and breakfasts, motels and Airbnbs because they couldn’t camp in a forest embroidered with yellow police tape and couldn’t book a cruise or hop a plane for longer vacations elsewhere.
Certainly, Josh Coddington, with the state department of tourism, had no ready explanation for how Gila County bucked the statewide trend.
Lodging nights rose in just three counties — Gila County up 22%, Pinal County up 13%, and La Paz County up 8%. Visits plunged in most of the rest of the state — including a 32% drop in Coconino County — which included a 10% decline in Flagstaff.
Statewide, travelers spent $641 million in August, compared to $1 billion in August 2019. Travel spending supported 79,000 hospitality industry jobs in August, down a stunning 113,000 from the same month a year ago.
For the first nine months of the year, Arizona visitors spent $8.5 billion, down 51% from the same nine-month period in 2019.
“This data paints a bleak, but accurate picture of the importance of tourism to our economy and the steep challenges our industry faces in working toward recovery, said Debbie Johnson, director of the office of tourism. “This is why we’re so focused on growing consumer confidence and promoting road trips and staycations.”
The pandemic rudely interrupted three years of strong growth in the tourism industry. Last year rated as the best year in state history and the sector was even stronger this year until COVID-19 hit in March.
Tourism remains the mainstay of the Rim Country’s economy.
The 2019 numbers tell the tale for Gila County:
- $25 million in state and local tax revenue.
- $1,140 in tax revenue per capita, the fourth highest in the state.
- 2,950 tourism industry jobs in 2019. That’s 14% of all jobs in the county — the third highest share after La Paz and Coconino.
- Tourism jobs increased by 2.2% from 2018 to 2019.
- Gila County visitors spent $321 million in 2019, up 8.3% from 2018.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!