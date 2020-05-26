More than a month of lost sales and business shutdowns walloped hotels and restaurants in Gila, Apache and Navajo counties, but had less impact on the overall economy than many feared, according to a survey of businesses and scores of conversations with local businesses.
About 43% of businesses surveyed in the three-county area laid off workers and on average revenues dropped 20% to 40%, but the pain was unevenly distributed, said Navajo County Economic Development Director Paul Watson. Several hundred businesses responded to the survey.
A survey of businesses in the region concluded that only 7% closed completely and about 22% continued pretty much as normal during the state-ordered shutdown to slow the spread of COVID-19.
However, 71% said they partially closed or reduced operations, according to the survey released this week.
Hotels, restaurants and businesses heavily dependent on tourism reported widespread layoffs and lost 70% to 90% of their normal revenues, said Watson.
However, grocery stores, hardware stores and other businesses reported a boom in sales, cushioning the impact of the closures.
Moreover, a dramatic increase in the weekly unemployment benefit for the people laid off plus potentially forgivable loans to businesses effectively softened the blow, said Watson.
The survey found that 75% of the businesses affected applied for the business loans and most of them have received the money, he noted. Businesses initially had problems qualifying “but I haven’t heard many complaints lately,” said Watson.
The biggest lag in getting access to the federal stimulus package remains among self-employed, part-time and contract workers seeking unemployment benefits. The federal CARES Act boosted the state’s maximum $240-a-month unemployment benefit to $940. Part-time and self-employed workers can’t get state unemployment, but could qualify for the extra $600 a month. However, the state had to hire an outside firm to process those claims — creating a delay of some six weeks in actually beginning to pay benefits.“So it all depended on the industry,” said Watson. “When it comes to the ‘essential services’ like Walmart and Safeway — I haven’t seen the numbers, but I’m hearing their sales are actually up.”
Moreover, sales in hardware stores and big box stories like Lowe’s and Home Depot have apparently boomed and the construction industry apparently didn’t suffer much. Watson suspects many people stuck at home with either federal stimulus checks or the federally augmented unemployment benefit have launched home improvement projects.
“There’s another interesting twist,” said Watson. “The businesses are saying we’re ready for employees to come back — and the employees are saying we’re not ready to come back. We’re doing just fine — at least until the unemployment runs out.”
People from the Valley have flocked to reopening campgrounds, recreation areas, streams, lakes and outdoor spaces — producing crowds, leaving piles of trash in the forest and smoldering campfires. The Forest Service has issued several sharp alarms about growing piles of trash and imposed tough fire restrictions in the dry, windy conditions.
Ironically, Watson said the shutdown may actually provide an opportunity for the region when it comes to economic development. The region has been losing jobs in power plants and mines and becoming increasingly reliant on tourism. But a new opportunity beckons, he said.
The whole country has gotten a crash course on working at home, conducting meetings over the internet and telecommuting, he noted. Before the shutdown, he often attended regional economic development meetings in Flagstaff. Those two-hour meetings required maybe five hours of round-trip driving. The widespread embrace of internet meetings with Zoom, Google Meet, Microsoft Teams, WebX and other programs has dramatically improved communications and remote conferencing.
“I can get to four, five, six meetings a day where before I might attend just one,” he said. “It’s been phenomenal. Now it’s a matter of training our employees to use those systems and be much more efficient.”
This could affect economic development efforts in rural Arizona for years to come — providing the region improves the speed and reliability of its broadband infrastructure.
“I do believe that this is part of the new norm. We are able to conduct business, be efficient, and do those things from any location.”
The lifestyle, beauty, small-town feel and pace will make the region increasingly attractive for telecommuting and people who buy second homes so they can split their work time between the Valley and the mountains. “It’s already happening. I have a pretty strong feeling you’re going to see more and more people escape these (urban) hot spots. On a long-term basis, we have an opportunity to rebrand ourselves” as a telecommuting site that combines online work with a rural lifestyle.
“In the past, we’ve looked at the retirement second-home owner thinking ‘after I finish my working life, then I’ll look for a second home.’ Now I think we can move toward the idea you don’t have to wait until you retire. This can be an environment where I continue to work. Maybe that means developing tiny homes or RVs or other kinds of living spaces that aren’t as expensive. But there’s a silver lining here, I really believe.”
