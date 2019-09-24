Crabdree & Shepherd Insurance celebrated 50 years in business with a celebration at their office on Friday, Sept. 13.
Four partners in the business from Indiana flew in to help celebrate. Local band Junction 87 played music, Albert Hunt provided the barbecue and THAT Brewery and Bruzzi Vineyards provided adult beverages while radio station KMOG did a live remote broadcast.
An estimated 250-300 people stopped by to join in the party at 431 S. Beeline Highway.
“We had a constant flow of friends and clients from 2-5 p.m.,” said president Scott Crabdree.
