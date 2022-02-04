The death of a family member often comes with mountains of red tape for survivors.
Destiny Markham is available to help individuals and families conquer that mountain.
Markham, LMSW, is a certified death doula or end-of-life coach and a resident of Pine. She came to Pine four years ago to help care for her late grandfather, who had congestive heart failure, through the end of life, and then her grandmother, who had chronic obstructive pulmonary disease and just passed away Jan. 22.
She began setting up her service, Juniper Aura, Alight the Path (juniperaura.com), in November.
A Phoenix native, prior to coming to Pine to help her grandparents, Markham worked with Hospice of the Valley for six years, where she assisted patients and their loved ones to prepare for the end of life. Additionally, she has experience in geriatrics from work in assisted living and skilled nursing facilities and in behavioral health with a specialty in crisis response teams and working with mentally ill.
She is a Licensed Master Social Worker in Arizona and holds a graduate certificate from Arizona State University in gerontology, an ASU bachelor’s degree in psychology and master’s degree in social work, also from ASU. Her Death Doula certification is from International Association of Professions Career College.
She wants to give her clients a good death. Markham, on her website, says, “The act and process of dying has been removed from our cultural consciousness. Prior to, and magnified by the pandemic experience, many are thinking about death in a more immediate manner. Death and dying are something you go through, not something that happens to you. Finding control and understanding in the process can help individuals cope with thoughts that might otherwise be overwhelming.”
She explained, “Death Doulas, similar to Birth Doulas, act as guides and support during a specific life event. Or in this case, death event. Discussing your thoughts on death and dying can help overcome fear and trepidation. Planning and openness with your loved ones can increase your feelings of control and peace throughout the process. Death Doulas can assist in your own end-of-life journey, or those involved, like family and friends.”
The services she provides include advanced directive education and support — learn about living wills and health care power of attorney options, explore final arrangement options; education and information about death and dying — from the general process to illness specific situations; vigil planning and facilitation — support during the physical act of dying (where pre-planning is possible); legacy projects; resources and information for end of life planning; and grief support.
“I understand that death can be a touchy subject and I hope to open up free discussion about it and offer a place where people can learn,” Markham said.
She provides the services the client requests. For instance, if a client is preparing for a surgery with an uncertain outcome, Markham can work with them to get all their affairs in order. This can include helping prepare a medical power of attorney and other advanced directives to revising a will or writing a new one. She said many of these documents require only a witness and do not necessarily need a lawyer to prepare them.
Markham said the initial meeting with a client or family can take from an hour to 90 minutes. At this time, the clients can decide what services they want and Markham can assess what services they need.
“Often a lot of education is involved,” she said.
Additionally, if desired, comfort care and emotional support can be provided along the way.
“Because this is such a rural area, hospice services are not as comprehensive as they are in the Valley. My work is a supplement to their work.”
If a client wants to create a legacy project (make a video or a collection of memories and thoughts), Markham can help with that as well.
“Working in hospice in the Valley, one man had written something every day, and we made a book of it for his family,” she said.
Markham said, “All my services are customized to the individual’s need.”
Go to juniperaura.com to chat directly with Markham about her work.
