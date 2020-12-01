Local Initiatives Support Corporation (LISC) has teamed up with Lowes to distribute $18 million in rural relief small business grants. Sunday, Dec. 6 is the deadline for the next round of applications, with two more rounds of funding planned Dec. 29 through Jan. 5, and again Jan. 26 through Feb. 2.
Who is eligible? Small businesses in rural communities — and those are defined as having a population of 50,000 or less.
Read more, find FAQs and applications at lisc.org/covid-19; connect at facebook.com/lisc.org.
Nonprofit organizations are ineligible for the relief funding program. Applications are being accepted in “rounds” and you must submit a new application for each round in order to be considered for funding in that specific round. LISC and Lowes will support small businesses and enterprises affected by COVID-19 across the country, especially those in underserved communities, including entrepreneurs of color, women- and veteran-owned businesses that often lack access to flexible, affordable capital.
