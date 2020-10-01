Gila County has weathered the pandemic in good shape so far – but continued high unemployment, a lack of additional state and federal stimulus and the state’s under-funded, overwhelmed unemployment system may cause problems in the months ahead.
Moreover, a decline in mask wearing coupled with the reopening of businesses and schools could easily spur yet another surge in infections – a dreaded third wave, said epidemiologists.
So don’t put away your mask.
For starters, epidemiologists worry that people will relax the reliance on masks and social distancing that have helped contained a huge spike in cases in May and June. Experts warn that the US will probably not widely deploy a safe and effective vaccine until next year. Until then, masks and social distancing remain the best way to prevent a new spike in cases – especially with schools close to reopen.
Nationally, new claims for unemployment fell last week – but layoffs have nonetheless continued at high levels.
Initial claims for jobless benefits stood at 790,000 for the week, compared to 866,000 for the previous week. That’s an improvement, but still four times the rate before the pandemic hit in March. The economy has recovered more than half the jobs lost during that first rush of shutdowns, but gains have slowed in the past month. Moreover, Arizona has regained a smaller share of the jobs lost than most other states.
Another 659,000 self-employed and part-time workers filed new claims for unemployment last week, according to the US Labor Department. Those workers aren’t eligible for conventional unemployment, but can apply for benefits authorized under the federal CARES Act.
Economists widely credit the $3-trillion CARES Act with cushioning the blow of the highest rates of unemployment since the Great Depression. The federal bailout included loans and grants to small businesses, $1,200 payments to most taxpayers and $600 per week in enhanced unemployment benefits.
The momentary bipartisan support for that package broke down soon after its passage. Congressional Democrats proposed a $3-trillion extension of most of the CARES Act provisions. Senate Republicans countered with a roughly $350-billion package, with most of the assistance targeted for business loans and grants.
A bipartisan group of 50 representative calling themselves the Problem Solvers proposed a compromise, $1.5 trillion package that included a scaled down unemployment benefit, a new $1,200 per taxpayer payment and relief for business and local governments.
White House negotiators welcomed the proposal, however, House Democratic leadership refused to consider a compromise that didn’t include at least $2.2 trillion in new relief. Senate negotiators did not respond publicly to the proposal, but has previously rejected most of its elements.
As a result, businesses and people seeking a job can’t count on a fresh federal cushion.
Arizona has one of the least generous unemployment programs in the country – with a weekly cap of $240 and no coverage for part-time or self-employed workers.
The system has been overwhelmed by the pandemic. Many of the unemployed waited months for the state to process their claims. The situation got so bad the state hired an outside firm to process the claims of the part-time and self-employed worker covered by the CARES Act expansion.
Moreover, Arizona became a national hot spot for fraud. The US labor department reported more than 165,000 initial claims from Arizona for the federal Pandemic Unemployment Assistance program last week – a huge number likely inflated by fraudulent claims.
The Arizona Department of Economic Security has received 2.7 million jobless claims, which represents 80% of the workforce. However, the state’s unemployment rate’s only 10.6%, although it’s likely higher in Gila County. The release of county-based numbers lags a month behind the release of statewide statistics.
The MoneyGeek website notes that Arizona has recovered far fewer jobs than most states. Arizona has recovered just 26% of the jobs lost since the onset of the pandemic – which ranks 46th nationally. The state lost 12% of its total jobs and has gained back 3%, which makes us 47th nationally, the website reported based on a Harvard Business School analysis.
Arizona has paid among the highest costs in illness and deaths when compared to the jobs recovered since the peak of the pandemic. Arizona had 165 COVID-19 cases for every 100 jobs recovered and 385 COVID-19 deaths for every 10,000 jobs recovered, according to the analysis (https://www.moneygeek.com/coronavirus/states-most-jobs-lost-coronavirus/).
