Family is at the heart of Miss Fitz 260 Cafe.
Diane Fitzpatrick and her son, Jeremy Prest, own the popular eatery, at 803 E. State Route 260 in Payson.
Diane’s daughter, Tracy Fitzpatrick, and her husband, Joshua Gonzalez, also work there with Tracy working as the manager and Gonzalez behind the line as a chef. Prest is also a chef.
The restaurant won the Roundup’s Best of the Rim reader’s poll for Best Breakfast all but one year since opening in November 2011.
Diane has spent about 50 years in the restaurant business. She cooks, takes orders and does whatever else is needed.
Tracy was voted best waitress in the Best of the Rim contest two years ago.
Tracy, Gonzalez and their children moved to the Valley last year after he got a job as a chef at a country club. But they quickly returned because, “It was awful,” Tracy said.
“We missed it here,” she said. “And our kids are happier here.”
Amber Buchea is a manager/waitress who has worked at the restaurant for nearly five years. Arturo Estudillo has also spent nearly five years as a dishwasher at the cafe.
“He’s a very hard worker and the glue to the restaurant,” Tracy said.
Michael Parnel has been a chef at Miss Fitz 260 Cafe for about a year and a half. He owns Devine Catering and makes a barbecue sauce called Pork Soda they sell. Tracy said it will also be on the shelves at Safeway soon.
Jenny Hopson is a waitress who’s worked at the cafe for about two years.
There’s no doubt that the key to the restaurant’s success is the food, which includes strong coffee.
Miss Fitz 260 Cafe serves eggs Benedict seven days a week. “Most places in Payson only serve them on Sundays,” Tracy said.
Among their other offerings are a variety of omelets they make sauces for. The most popular is the rainbow sauce.
While the great food may be the key, the importance of the family dynamic can’t be underestimated. They show up for work every day.
“We have each other’s backs,” Tracy said.
Formerly a cash-only business, the restaurant began accepting credit card payments six months ago.
Contact kmorris@payson.com
