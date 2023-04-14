Gila County’s economy in February remained surprisingly strong – with a 3.7 unemployment rate.
The rural county’s keeping pace with the state and national economy, although the strong gains in retail sales appear to be slowing.
The national job figures suggest that the county’s job prospects will likely only cool slightly in March – once the local figures are compiled and released.
Nationally, job creation slowed to 236,000 per month in March, according to the US Bureau of Labor Statistics. More Americans joined the labor force and wage gains eased – developments that could cool still worrisome inflation. The national unemployment rate dropped to 3.5% – just below the February Gila County rate.
The jobs report came in slightly below expectations – the first time that’s happened in a year. The US economy has added 4.1 million jobs in the past year – an average of 345,417 jobs per month. By contrast – between 2010 and 2019, the economy added an average of 183,000 jobs per month. The labor force participation for workers ages 25 to 54 hit 83.2% – finally above the pre-pandemic level.
Leisure, hospitality and healthcare led the way nationally – while retail trade, manufacturing, construction and information services lost jobs. However, the number of job openings nationally dropped below 10 million for the first time in 10 years. Another sign of the slowly cooling economy came in the form of a drop in the average work week – from 34,5 hours to 34.4 hours.
George Hammond, director of the University of Arizona Eller Business Research Center, said of the March figures. “Shifting economic winds are buffeting the Arizona economy. The labor market remains very tight, with low unemployment, high levels of market churn and a mountain of open jobs.
Arizona’s personal income in the fourth quarter of 2022 rose by an adjusted annual rate of 8%, well above the national average of 7.4%. The state has the 14th fastest rate of income growth in the country.
“Almost all sectors of the Arizona economy have recovered,” concluded Hammond.
Gila County’s holding its own on most fronts – although county-level statistics lag by a month.
Among the key numbers from the February report:
• The population has inched upward by about 300 in the past year to 53,838.
• Payson reported the biggest population gain in the county - up almost 1% from a year ago to 16,632.
• Star Valley’s population rose half a percent to 2,540.
• The civilian labor force rose by about 500 to 20,394.
• The ranks of the unemployed dropped to 751, down by about 3% from a year ago.
• The unemployment rate remained unchanged from January – about 3.7%. That compares to 4.4% a year ago.
• Supported by federal pandemic grants, government employment rose 4.5% to 5,350 – the biggest percentage gain for any sector.
• Employment in manufacturing and the goods-producing sector fell by 5.2% to 2,807.
• Retail sales rose to $34 million in January, up about 1% from a year ago. However, sales had risen by 9% in December, 17% in November and 15% in October. The sales figures lag an extra month behind the unemployment numbers.
• The construction crunch brought on by rising interest rates persists – with just eight new permits for single-family homes issued in February.
