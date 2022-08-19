Gila County’s economy continues to chug along, despite the conflicting signals spawned by the national economy.
Nationally, the economy added 528,000 jobs in July — pushing the unemployment rate down to 3.5% and finally replacing all the jobs lost in the early months of the pandemic.
The strong job figure surprised economists, who expected two quarters of stalled economic growth and an 8% inflation rate would show up in the job numbers.
Instead, job growth strengthened and job hiring boomed.
Arizona shared in the bounty. The rate dropped to 3.3% in June. That compares to 14% in April of 2020. The steep drop in unemployment essentially leveled out in April — but remains near an historic low.
This bodes well for Gila County, although the release of the county-level figures lag a month behind the national and statewide numbers.
In June, the national unemployment rate was 3.6%.
Gila County’s unemployment rate in June was 4.3%, compared to 5.9% a year ago. That represents a 26% decrease in the number of unemployed. However, that’s still actually an increase from the 2.9% unemployment rate reported in March.
The figures show the economy remains very different based on age and education.
People younger than 34 have more than double the unemployment rate of people between the ages of 35 and 65. People with just a high school diploma have a tenfold higher unemployment rate than people with a college degree.
Unfortunately, the labor force isn’t growing. The county had 20,391 people in the workforce — about the same number as a year ago. The number of unfilled jobs declined slightly — but the market remained good for workers.
Meanwhile, Gila County retail sales hit $40 million for the month — a 4% increase from a year ago. That’s good news for local and state government — which rely heavily on the sales tax.
The building industry is still holding its own — although interest rate increases could force a downturn. The June figures showed a 15% increase in building permits issued in June compared to a year ago.
Overall, northern Gila County continues to fare better than southern Gila County.
Payson’s population in the past 12 months has increased about 1% to 16,502, Star Valley’s up 1.5% to 2,526.
On the other hand, Globe’s population dropped by 1.2% to 7,161. Hayden, Winkelman, Miami and Hayden all recorded small declines. The half a percent increase in population countywide in the past year has been concentrated almost entirely in the north.
(1) comment
Thanks President Biden.
Ted
