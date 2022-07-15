Never mind the pandemic (still going on, by the way)
And the crazy gas prices.
Tourism has rebounded almost to its pre-pandemic levels in northern Arizona, according to year-end, 2021 figures compiled by the Arizona Department of Tourism.
Total spending by travelers in Gila County came to $350 million in 2021, a 22% increase from the previous year and a 9% increase from 2019.
Those tourists flashing their credit cards all over town also paid a lot of sales taxes — which support local services, including police and fire.
Tourists last year paid $27 million in state and local taxes. The visitors to Gila County paid taxes totaling about $1,200 for every household.
Statewide, Arizona’s overnight visitors spent $23.6 billion — 92% of the total in 2019 — the pre-pandemic year that set an all-time record. That compares to a national recovery of 74%.
The state’s 41 million overnight visitors spent about $65 million day in and day out.
“Arizona’s tourism industry continues to do an outstanding job of marketing our state’s amazing experiences and wide-open spaces to leisure travelers,” said Department of Tourism Director Debbie Johnson. “There’s strong competition and plenty of work ahead, but we’re very happy that visitors are seeing and selecting Arizona as one of their favorite vacation destinations.”
Domestic travel accounted for most of that recovery, with international travel still just 54% of the 2019 peak. Visits by overseas travelers specifically remained down 81% from its peak in 2019.
Statewide, tourism supports 167,000 jobs — still off from the 194,000 jobs in that sector in 2019.
The Valley gets the most overnight visitors — 16 million.
The three northern counties — Coconino, Navajo and Apache — come in second, with 11 million.
The central region — Gila and Yavapai — reported 9 million.
Gila, Navajo and Apache counties all rely heavily on in-state travelers — mostly from the Valley. That could account for the strong recovery in those three counties — as Valley residents who might have taken overseas or long-range trips instead opted for local, in-state vacations.
In fact, Arizona accounts for 11 million of the 41 million overnight visitors.
California is next, with 6.5 million.
The rest come from further afield, including 2.5 million from Texas, 2.4 million from Florida, and 1.5 million from Illinois.
