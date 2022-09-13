Gila County’s holding its own in a still surprisingly strong economy, according to the latest employment figures.
However, the county’s unemployment rate remains well above the statewide average, which remains a little above the national average. The county’s jobless rate in July stood at 4.3%, down from 5.3% a year ago.
Nationally, unemployment also remains very low, and wages are rising. However, by some measures we’re already in a recession — and the inflation rate is higher than it has been in decades. But economists can’t even agree on whether we’re currently in a recession.
As cross currents buffet the Arizona economy, it looks different depending on the lens used to view it,” said U of A professor George Hammon. “The labor market remains very tight, generating strong job gains, low unemployment rates, rapid wage increases, and a mountain of open jobs.
“At the same time, retail sales have begun to slow, inflation far exceeds income growth, housing affordability has plunged, and interest rates are rising.
“The baseline forecast for Arizona calls for slowing growth in 2022 and 2023, as fiscal policy contracts and monetary policy hits the brakes. While the baseline forecast calls for continued state and national growth in the near term, the pessimistic scenario, which includes a national recession, is almost as likely.
“In the long run, Arizona is projected to far outpace national growth, with the Phoenix MSA leading the way. Tucson grows as well, but at a slower pace. Downside risks appear elevated in the long run as well, particularly as drought raises concerns about the long-term availability and cost of water,” he concluded.
The contradictory indicators have many economists stumped — with some predicting a decline in inflation and a soft landing while others foresee a full-blown recession.
So enjoy the jobs boom while you can — but keep your eyes open.
The U.S. economy added 315,000 jobs in August, with more people looking for work and the unemployment rate ticking upward 0.2 percentage points to 3.7%, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor. Nationally, the economy has now recovered all the jobs it lost during the pandemic.
That still leaves nearly 6 million Americans looking for work. That includes a worrisome 1.1 million among the long-term unemployed.
On the other hand, the percentage of people in the labor force rose slightly — with 62.4% of the working age population in the workforce — still 1% below the workforce participation rate in February 2020.
New unemployment claims decreased by 2.6% the last week in August, with numbers declining in 23 states. However, Arizona was one of five states reporting an increase in claims for that week.
The county-based numbers lag the national numbers by a month — but Gila County continues to mirror the national trend.
Gila County’s jobless rate in July stood at 4.3%, compared to the U.S. rate of 3.5%. The county’s jobless rate has decreased by 1% in the past year, compared to the 2% drop nationally.
The county’s unemployment rate mostly reflects age and education.
For instance, the rate is 14% for teenagers, 8% for people in their early 20s and 12% for people 25 to 34. On the other hand, it’s less than 5% for people 35 to 64 and 1.5% for people older than 65 for those still seeking work.
The statistics are equally striking based on education. The unemployment rate for those without a high school diploma is 21%, dropping to 8% for those with a high school degree.
Now add some college classes or a community college degree and the rate drops to 4.4%. The rate plunges to 1.4% for people with a four-year college degree.
The county’s civilian workforce stood at 20,033, a decrease of not quite 1% from a year ago
Countywide retail sales have remained more or less steady since peaking in March. However, retail sales in the county are 4% higher than the same time a year ago. That’s good news for Rim Country businesses — and for the town of Payson, which relies heavily on sales taxes.
Construction permits countywide have declined about 1% from a year ago.
Interestingly, despite the slight decrease in the county’s labor force — the population has actually risen by almost half a percent. Payson’s population had risen by almost 1% — rising to 16,502. And Star Valley’s population has risen 1.5% to 2,526, according to the Arizona Department of Administration’s statistics tracked on the University of Arizona Eller School of Businesses website. (https://www.azeconomy.org/data/gila-county/)
