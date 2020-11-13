Banner Payson Medical Center’s chief executive officer (CEO) Lance Porter has accepted a new position with one of Banner Health’s newest hospitals. Effective Nov. 16, Porter will become CEO at Wyoming Medical Center in Casper, Wyo.
Porter joined Banner in 2015, when Banner acquired Payson Regional Medical Center. This makes him uniquely qualified to lead Wyoming Medical Center, which was acquired by Banner on Oct. 1, according to a release from Banner Health.
During his time as CEO in Payson, Porter led the hospital through a license change to become a critical access hospital and added new services including pediatrics, infusion and chemotherapy, wound care and cardiopulmonary rehabilitation.
Wyoming Medical Center is Wyoming’s largest hospital with 249 beds on two campuses, more than 45 medical specialties and 14 primary, specialty and immediate care clinics. As a regional trauma and referral center, Wyoming Medical Center serves 11 Wyoming counties with more than 250,000 people.
“We take great pride in Banner in developing and identifying our top talent to fill positions within the organization,” said Margo Karsten, Banner’s Western Division president.
“Lance is a great example of our ability to do just that.”
To fill the CEO position at Banner Payson, Banner has selected Hoyt Skabelund, currently CEO of Banner’s Northern Colorado hospitals. Skabelund joined Banner in 2014 and has had an exceptional career with diverse experience in Banner’s Western Region. During his time with Banner, Skabelund has been CEO of hospitals in Fallon, Nev. and Sterling, Colo., and the Rural Division CEO for Banner.
“Hoyt has a special place in his heart for the close, tight-knit culture a rural hospital and its community provides, which is why he chose to make this change,” Karsten said.
“We are indebted to him for his amazing support and look forward to what he will bring to the Payson community.”
Skabelund begins his new role on Nov. 16.
The Roundup reached out to Porter about what he was most proud of accomplishing at Banner Payson Medical Center and what he will miss most. He said since he was in the middle of clearing the decks to make the move to Wyoming and putting things in place for Skabelund, he did not have time to respond.
When Porter took over as CEO in Payson in 2014 — when it was still Payson Regional Medical Center and operated by CHS, he brought broad experience in hospital operations and leadership.
Since August 2011 he had served as chief operating officer of Galesburg Cottage Hospital, a CHS-affiliated hospital in Illinois, where he focused on improving the operations and financial performance of ancillary and support departments. Previously he was a senior program administrator responsible for surgical services at a community hospital and an associate director at a large tertiary hospital.
Prior to moving into hospital administration, Porter was a speech-language pathologist.
“We’re fortunate that we have identified a dynamic leader who has experience in diverse health care environments that include small community hospitals and is someone who has experience with our greater system. Lance’s wealth of knowledge will bring innovative ideas to our hospital — supporting our goal to enhance the local availability of primary and specialty services, and helping to accelerate the progress we’ve made with quality, safety and satisfaction,” said Kevin Dick, chair of the board of directors for Payson Regional Medical Center at the time Porter came to Payson.
“Payson Regional Medical Center is a remarkable hospital,” said Porter upon his arrival. “I have been impressed with the staff’s commitment to providing quality health care with a high level of patient satisfaction. There is a reason PRMC has been named a Top 100 Hospital in the nation so many times. I look forward to being part of that and leading a strategy that will further improve the services that are available to our community.”
Porter and his wife, Paige, used to visit family in Payson while they attended graduate school at Arizona State University. “I am thrilled to now return and work for such a great hospital and to raise our five children in such a wonderful community,” he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!