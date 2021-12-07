Rural Arizona has a big stake in how the proposed national expansion of broadband coverage in two new infrastructure bills plays out.
Many households in Navajo, Apache and Gila counties don’t have internet — because they can’t get a signal or can’t afford to pay the rates if they can get service, according to one statewide study.
Economic development officials in all three counties say that providing fast, reliable, affordable broadband access remains the key to economic development — especially as more and more employees work from home.
Moreover, the pandemic dramatically escalated the adoption of digital tools and curriculum in schools. However, a dismaying number of students in rural Arizona got left behind — further widening the rural-urban gap in a state that’s actually more urbanized than most.
However, efforts to expand and improve service in all three counties have languished for years for lack of funding.
The first, $1 trillion, federal Infrastructure and Jobs Act included an estimated $100 million to improve broadband infrastructure in Arizona. President Joe Biden has already signed that act into law, including the national pot of $65 billion to improve internet access.
The second, $2 trillion Build Back Better social infrastructure bill includes another $100 million in money for Arizona broadband infrastructure. It passed the House on a straight party-line vote. However, it still has to get through the U.S. Senate, where Arizona Democratic Sen. Kyrsten Sinema has expressed misgivings about the size of the package. The package will need the support of every single Democratic senator to pass. The package would include tax credits for low-income households to help cover the cost of an internet connection. Both bills also included new money to help provide internet, water and power in reservation communities, which have less access to all three essentials than almost any other community in the nation.
The money could provide a final nudge for the long, frustrating effort to improve broadband coverage in Gila, Apache and Navajo counties — fueled in substantial measure by previous federal grants to improve broadband service for schools and libraries.
Arizona’s facing big problems with gate-crashing the digital age.
Some 350,000 Arizonans lack internet access — mostly in rural areas. That’s at least 14% of the state’s population. A much larger share could hook up to the internet but can’t afford the steep price, especially in rural areas with a single provider. Overall, 68% of the state’s residents could connect to the internet — but only 32% actually have high-speed internet.
In Gila County, 71% of households could get broadband — but only 34% actually have it, according to a study on the digital divide undertaken by the Federal Communications Commission and Microsoft.
In Navajo County, 47% of households could hook up — but only 27% have.
Apache County counts as a broadband desert, with just 5% of households connected to the internet. That compares to 65% of the residents of Maricopa County.
Another study suggested that roughly 29% of Arizona students have no access to the internet, according to a study by Common Sense Media, a Boston consulting group. The digital gap had huge consequences during the pandemic’s abrupt shift to distance learning in schools — especially for minority, low-income and rural families.
“Fifty-six percent of the students who lack access to the internet are black, Latino and Native American,” Common Sense Media spokesperson Ilana Lowery told The Arizona Republic. “Now, if you look around Arizona, those are huge populations that are not going to be prepared, with students not going to be provided the opportunity to be successful, the way other areas are going to be.”
For instance, Payson schools this year, with the return to in-person classes, have been struggling to make up for months of lost learning due to the long months of online classes. The majority of students in the most recent round of assessment testing were still below grade level mastery for key skills in math and English. Roughly half of Payson students come from low-income families and about a quarter are Hispanic and Native American.
It’s still unclear how fast the promised $100 million in Arizona broadband support will arrive. Critics note the federal infrastructure projects often take years to approve and often run well over the original budget. Moreover, the competition for the infrastructure money will be fierce — with urban areas exercising far more political clout than rural areas.
However, years of locally laid groundwork could help Gila, Apache and Navajo counties elbow their way closer to the front of the line.
All three counties sit at the end of relatively slow, digital dead ends. Payson, Show Low, Pinetop and other communities all sit at the end of a broadband cable line. That means a break in the cable anywhere along hundreds of miles of line can result in a prolonged outage. That situation has dangerously affected local service — including cellphones. Moreover, the poor service has become a major stumbling block to efforts to recruit new businesses. Not only have more people telecommuted, but even storefront businesses and restaurants have come to increasingly rely on internet sales and marketing.
A coalition of groups in Gila County has been pushing for years to create a broadband loop to avoid long outages — mostly by encouraging Sparklight to connect Payson to its line. The line has reached Payson, but Sparklight has not connected that line to the existing fiber optic cable owned by Lumen Technologies (formerly CenturyLink). So until the two companies connect, or Sparklight completes a new line all the way from Payson to Phoenix, Rim Country remains stuck at the end of the line.
Navajo and Apache counties are also working on completing a broadband loop to provide faster, more reliable service. Navajo County has hired a consultant to draw up a master plan, which would create a series of shovel-ready broadband projects — which could help the region close the deal for federal grants more quickly. The consulting firm working on that plan is also working on a master plan to improve the broadband infrastructure on the Navajo Nation.
